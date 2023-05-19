Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. For most of the game the Lakers looked in control, but a massive flurry for the Nuggets to start the fourth quarter put them in the driver’s seat. The Lakers didn’t quit, finding a run of their own to make it close late just like in Game 1. However, the Nuggets ultimately pulled away, primarily due to a big performance from Jamal Murray. Both teams now head to Los Angeles for Game 3 with the Lakers down 2-0. This is the first time in the 2023 NBA Playoffs that the Lakers have had their backs against the wall, and they will need to respond in a big way.

For much of Game 2, the Lakers looked like they were going to even the series. However, their two stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not play that well, both struggling from the floor and committing costly mistakes late. The best Lakers performers of the night were Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura; Reaves had 22 points on 50% shooting, while Hachimura poured in 21 points off the bench while going 8/10 from the field. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome another triple-double from Nikola Jokic and 37 points from Murray. Murray had a massive fourth quarter after struggling most of the way, firmly switching the momentum to the Nuggets sidelines. With Game 3 on the horizon, all the pressure is atop the Lakers to protect home court like the Nuggets did.

There are many aspects of the game that project to go a little differently now that the Lakers are returning to their home floor. With all of that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Lakers in Game 3 against the Nuggets.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James hits five threes

To say LeBron James has struggled with his 3-point shot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs would be an understatement. Through two games in the Nuggets series, he has been absolutely abysmal from long range, as he has no makes on 10 attempts. He went 0-6 in Game 2, including multiple possessions in a row where he pulled up early in the shot clock in what looked like an attempt to force his way into making a three. With the Lakers down 2-0, James knows it is now or never to start making the long ball. Luckily for him and Lakers faithful, he will find the stroke in Game 3 on his way to five 3-pointers.

If LeBron James can make his deep looks, the game will go completely differently for the Lakers. It will open up the floor in a massive way not just for LeBron, but for his teammates as well. Hitting the three-ball is just a supplement for LeBron in helping the Lakers win, but it is evident that the Lakers could have stolen one on the road if he hit one or two of them. He knows he needs to play better for the Lakers to have a chance in coming back in this series, and it will start from long range. Expect at least five 3-pointers in Game 3 from LeBron James.

Anthony Davis mimics Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets

For the Lakers to have any chance against the Nuggets, Anthony Davis needs to play like a superstar. He did so in Game 1 on his way to 40 points and 10 rebounds, although a scorching shooting night from the Nuggets negated that. In Game 2, Davis struggled mightily, scoring only 18 points on 4/15 shooting from the field. He made some stellar defensive plays, but ultimately did not do enough on the offensive end to help the Lakers win. In Game 3, Anthony Davis will have a performance much like Game 1, posting a 40-point double-double and giving the Lakers a much better chance of winning.

Anthony Davis has made it a trend in the postseason of switching off between really good nights, and really bad nights. With the Lakers in their current hole, he really can’t afford another bad night, especially at home. This urgency will propel him into a huge outing, one that the Lakers need desperately. Expect the Lakers to feed Anthony Davis early and get him comfortable from the starting tip-off, enabling him to find a rhythm to sustain throughout. Once the final buzzer sounds in Game 3, Anthony Davis will have posted a 40-point double-double.

Lakers dominate, narrow series gap to 2-1

The last time the Lakers were at home, they absolutely manhandled the Golden State Warriors in an elimination game. They did much of the same against the Memphis Grizzlies in round one. Overall, the Lakers have not lost at home yet in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, a loss at home would all but seal the fate of their season and lead to the Nuggets advancing. All of this indicates the Lakers are going to be hungry with the pressure on, and they are going to show up in a big way for their home crowd. Game 3 is going to be the best game of the series so far for the Lakers, as they are going to beat the Nuggets by double digits.

A home court advantage at Crypto.com Arena is evident every time the Lakers have stepped on their court this postseason. The crowd is always electric, and the starpower sitting court side seems to bring the best out of the Lakers stars. This will certainly be the case in Game 3, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to have huge games. They will need it, as going down 3-0 would pretty much close the series. Game 3 will allow the Lakers to live to fight another day, as they will dominate and win big at home.