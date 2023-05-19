With Thursday night’s triumph, the Denver Nuggets have now rattled off two consecutive wins against the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s Western Conference Finals matchup and, as a result, hold a commanding 2-0 series edge. Though LeBron James and company held numerous double-digit advantages throughout the contest, the Nuggets were able to pull away in the final period thanks to the stupendous heroics of Jamal Murray.

Despite underwhelming exponentially through the first three-quarters of play, posting 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting, the star guard managed to overcome his shortcomings and absolutely erupted in the final period of action. During the last 12 minutes of regulation, Murray went on to post a whopping 23 points on 85.7% shooting from the floor and 80.0% shooting from deep.

Asked to describe the mindset that one must have to snap out of a rut such as the one he was in early on in Game 2, the 26-year-old suggested that his mentality during the contest was the same one he always has.

“For those who have seen me play before [they] know I like to, you know, off of a shooting half like that, I normally like to reset. Just kind of come back down, reset my mind, quick little meditation in my head, and come back out focused. I missed my first couple coming out which were really good looks and the game would have been a lot easier if I had made them in the first half. So, [I] just come out focused and knock them down. Don’t lose any confidence or anything like that. Just play my game and know that they’re going to fall if I keep shooting them,” Jamal Murray said.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Murray registered an all-around stellar stat line of 37 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. During his post-game media session, superstar teammate Nikola Jokic credited the point guard as being the driving force in Denver’s victory on the night, and, based on his play in crunch time, it’s hard to argue against such a notion.