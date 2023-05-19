Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray put on a show in a 108-103 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Murray scored a game-high 37 points, 23 of which came in the fourth quarter. He scored Denver’s last 12 points of the game, selling the victory for the Nuggets and helping them take a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.

Murray was asked after the game about people who underestimate the Nuggets as a serious championship contender.

“We’re the Denver Nuggets. We’re used to that. Even when we win, they talk about the other team,” Murray said. “It just fuels us a little more. And it’ll be sweeter when we win the ‘Chip.'”

The Nuggets, led by Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, made it to the conference finals in 2020. They’re trying to take it one step further and reach the first NBA Finals in franchise history.

If Murray continues to perform as he did in Game 2, and Jokic does his usual thing – sometimes that’s collecting a triple-double before the end of the third quarter – the Nuggets should be viewed as the favorites to not only get to the finals but to win the NBA championship.

Jamal Murray is Jokic’s right-hand man, but he can be his own leader on a given night if he wants to, or if the Nuggets need him to. He caught fire in the fourth quarter and could not miss in Game 2, leading him to be the MVP of the night in a huge win for Denver.