All aboard the Victor Wembanyama hype train! The French superstar is among the best prospects the NBA Draft has ever seen. The hype around him has many fans asking the question: Is he a better prospect than LeBron James? A former teammate of LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, weighs in on this debate on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“[Victor Wembanyama] is far greater a prospect”.@RJeff24 explains why Victor’s size makes him an even bigger prospect than LeBron was in 2003.@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/d33XFaelfW — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 19, 2023

Let’s make one thing clear here before we get started: Jefferson is not saying that Victor Wembanyama will be better than LeBron James. Anyone saying that before Wemby even steps foot in the NBA is taking crazy pills. RJ is instead comparing the current Wembanyama to pre-NBA LeBron.

Before he was the “King” of the NBA, LeBron James was the greatest draft prospect the league has ever seen to that date. As a high schooler, he possessed an unnatural combination of height, basketball IQ, and athleticism. There’s a reason why he was so hyped coming into the 2003 draft. Everyone expected him to be an all-time great, and he somehow exceeded those expectations.

Jefferson is arguing that Victor Wembanyama is a better NBA draft “prospect” than LeBron because of his height. That’s a great argument: height is usually might when it comes to incoming NBA rookies. Also, Wembanyama is a 7’4 center with guard-like skills while still being a rim protector on defense. In today’s NBA, that’s ridiculously valuable.

Unless something drastic happens before the draft, the Spurs will most likely take Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Will the lanky Frenchman live up to the immense hype?