The Denver Nuggets may find themselves boasting a commanding 2-0 series lead in this year’s Western Conference Finals, but the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves fighting throughout. Several individuals within Darvin Ham’s rotation have put forth valiant efforts through these first two contests played, and fourth-year pro, Rui Hachimura, has been the most recent player to shine bright on the big stage.

In 30 minutes played during Game 2, the power forward finished with an impressive stat line of 21 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal while shooting a highly efficient 80.0% from the field and 50.0% from deep.

His efforts proved to be all the rage among questioning reporters during his post-game media session and when asked what he’s noticed about the matchup against the Nuggets that’s allowed him to have such an efficient series to this point, Hachimura noted that considering the way in which Denver is constructed, he’s simply just trying to stay aggressive.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m just trying to be aggressive on both ends, especially [against] their bigs so for this series the coach has been telling me it’s going to be a big series for me so I was ready for this. We lost this game [though]. It was a tough one for sure,” Rui Hachimura said.

Rui Hachimura has proven to be one of the most efficient Lakers players throughout their 2023 playoff run as a whole, as he finds himself sporting impressive averages of 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while converting on 60.7% of his attempts from the field and 54.5% of his attempts from deep.