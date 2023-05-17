Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers fought valiantly in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, but ultimately came up short. From the opening tip-off the Nuggets came out firing and really never looked back, until they almost squandered a 21-point lead in the final minutes. The Lakers cut it to 129-126 with a pair of LeBron James‘ free throws with 1:12 remaining, but that was the closest they would get. The Nuggets came out on top 132-126, setting up a highly anticipated Game 2 after a thrilling Game 1.

Nikola Jokic was the best player on the floor in Game 1, and decisively so. He finished with a 30-point, 20-rebound triple-double, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games all-time in NBA Playoff History; his final stat-line read 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. While Jokic dominated and got plenty of help from his supporting cast, the Lakers did not play that bad offensively on their end. Anthony Davis had 40 points and 10 rebounds, while James had 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Austin Reaves also added 23 points and 8 assists. In the end, the Lakers couldn’t come overcome the Nuggets starting lineup that all scored in double-digits on highly efficient shooting.

While the Lakers are surely disappointed in the Game 1 loss, they have to be thrilled with the comeback effort and the second-half adjustments they made that will set them up for the rest of this series. They are now prepared for Game 2 and the chance to head back to Los Angeles with the series tied. Taking Game 2 would be huge, as neither the Lakers or Nuggets have lost at home this postseason. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals Game 2 vs. the Nuggets.

LeBron James secures a triple-double for the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James was just an assist shy of a triple-double in Game 1, an assist that could have led to a pivotal bucket during the Lakers furious second-half comeback. Overall, Game 1 taught LeBron and Anthony Davis that they need to be at the top of their games throughout in order to win this series against the No. 1 overall seed. Stopping Jokic is almost impossible, but if LeBron and AD take care of business, they will stand a solid chance. With the urgency of avoiding a 2-0 deficit, LeBron will step up his game a notch and secure a triple-double in Game 2.

LeBron has yet to land himself a triple-double in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, so he is due. Not to mention, Jokic is closing the gap on playoff triple-doubles with James the next in line for him to surpass. With Jokic seemingly not slowing down any time soon, James will match him in Game 2 with the elusive stat-line. That one extra assist might prove pivotal in helping the Lakers even the series.

Dennis Schroder stifles Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray had a huge game for the Nuggets, scoring 31 points on 12/20 shooting. It is a well known fact that Murray plays better in the postseason, however relying on him for over 30 points is a stretch for Denver. In Game 2, Dennis Schroder will hound him defensively all game while holding him to under 20 points. Murray has shown throughout the postseason that he can be easily pestered into reaction, and Schroder is no stranger to being a nuisance. Expect Schroder to annoy him throughout the contest, derailing Murray from off of his game.

Under 20 points from Murray will be huge for the Lakers chances of evening the series. He is the second option on the Nuggets, and it is unlikely their supporting cast will perform as well as they did in Game 1. The Lakers have arguably the best defense in the league and should be expected to put up more of a fight in Game 2. This will all start with Dennis Schroder making life miserable for Jamal Murray.

Lakers blow out Nuggets by 20

This is the first time this postseason the Lakers find themselves down 1-0 in a series. Game 2 will be a chance for them to respond and show what they are made of. After the Nuggets started the series with a scorching first quarter, the Lakers will take a page out of their playbook in Game 2; a hot start is going to propel the Lakers to a blowout 20-point victory. When the final buzzer sounds after Game 2, the Lakers and Nuggets will be heading to Los Angeles with the series tied.

Like the Lakers, the Nuggets are undefeated at home. Whoever wins this series is most likely going to have to steal one on the road given how the postseason usually unfolds. The Lakers will be the first road team to strike, and they will strike early and often in Game 2. Coming back to LA with an even series will be huge for their chances of advancing to the NBA Finals, and LeBron James is going to practically demand a Game 2 win from his teammates. Fortunately for James, his teammates will respond in a resounding manner on their way to a Game 2 triumph.