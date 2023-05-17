Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has his fair share of admirers. After all, he is a two-time NBA MVP who is leading the Nuggets toward an NBA championship as perhaps the most dynamic big man the league has ever seen.

The latest praise comes from former No. 2 pick Jay Williams. On his radio show Keyshawn, JWill & Max, Williams showered Jokic with admiration after his dominant Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals.

“The performance by Jokic last night was special,” Williams said. “He’s proving to be the best player in basketball. The crown is still Steph’s (Curry’s) until Jokic takes it, but it’s moving toward that direction.”

Jokic put on a show in a Game 1 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, making things look easy against the Lakers. He had a triple-double before the third quarter was over.

The Nuggets led by as many as 20 in the second half, nearly cruising to a Game 1 victory. The Lakers mounted a viable comeback though, cutting the lead down to three but they never tied or took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Jokic almost won his third consecutive MVP award this season. He’s pushing for his first NBA title, something that has eluded the Nuggets franchise for 46 NBA seasons. Performances like the one Jokic had on Tuesday put him in another tier of NBA greats. This postseason run already includes a 53-point game and six triple-doubles. It could lead to the ultimate team prize in a couple of weeks.