The New York Mets made their first significant move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for two right-handed pitchers—Wellington Aracena, ranked as the organization’s No. 19 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and Cameron Foster. With the Mets bullpen needing reinforcement and the division race tightening, this deal could prove pivotal in their postseason pursuit.

The two-time All-Star is known for his high-velocity arm and late-inning experience. Although he’s had inconsistencies with command, the upside is obvious. Soto arrives with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 36.1 innings this season. For a team sitting atop the NL East by just half a game, bolstering the bullpen was a must.

Veteran shortstop Francisco Lindor weighed in on the deal following Friday night’s dominant 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. His confidence in the team’s leadership and optimism about Soto’s future was clear.

In a clip posted to SNYtv on X (formerly known as Twitter), the network shared a video of Lindor discussing what the left-handed reliever brings to the team and why he believes Soto can help New York's bullpen down the stretch.

“I feel like he's one of the most elite left handers in the game. With [Jeremy Hefner] and [Desi Druschel] here, I'm sure he's going to learn a lot and get back to being the top pitcher that he is”

Francisco Lindor discusses the trade for the Mets to acquire Gregory Soto "I feel like he's one of the most elite left handers in the game. With [Jeremy Hefner] and [Desi Druschel] here, I'm sure he's going to learn a lot and get back to being the top pitcher that he is" pic.twitter.com/eIxgZ7D3m0 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The confidence from the Mets shortstop underscores the clubhouse’s belief in President of Baseball Operations David Stearns’ vision. It also reflects a broader trust in the coaching staff’s ability to develop talent at a pivotal point in the season. These comments from the veteran middle infielder frame Soto’s arrival not merely as a roster addition, but as a potential turning point for the team.

The trade for Soto also sends a clear financial message. As a third-time luxury tax payor, the Mets will owe roughly $3.9 million in total cost to acquire the left-handed reliever. That level of commitment reflects an all-in mindset from the front office, which is determined to secure the franchise’s first division crown in a decade.

Soto's electric four-seam fastball averages over 97 mph, with a sinker nearly as fast. While his walk rate remains a concern, his strikeout ability (27.5% K rate) makes him a potential weapon in high-leverage spots. If the staff can clean up his control, this trade becomes a major win.

The club returns to action Saturday night in Game 2 of a three-game series against the Giants. Fans could see Soto make his debut before the weekend is over. The urgency is real, and the message is clear, the Mets are going for it.

The deadline splash could be just the beginning—and with clubhouse leaders like Lindor buying in, momentum is building in Queens.