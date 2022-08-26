The WNBA playoffs are in full swing with each team looking to achieve its postseason goals. The Chicago Sky are no strangers to the WNBA playoffs. This is their fourth consecutive trip to the postseason and they are currently the league’s defending champs. Candace Parker and company are vying for Chicago’s first back-to-back titles since 2001-02.

There is plenty of reason for optimism as the WNBA semifinals tipoff. The Sky had the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, tying the Las Vegas Aces for the league’s best record at 26-10. They also beat the Connecticut Sun in all four matchups during the regular season.

With the series set to start on Sunday, here are three predictions for the Sky’s highly anticipated semifinal matchup with the Sun.

Chicago Sky Predictions for 2022 WNBA Semifinals

3. Candace Parker averages a double-double

One player who will have plenty of eyes on her these playoffs is Candace Parker. The 36-year-old will go down as one of the all-time greats and has hinted that this could be her last season. The two-time MVP averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal and one block per game during the regular season. In her first three games of this year’s playoffs, Parker has averaged 14.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

While Kahleah Copper has ascended to the main offensive option for the Sky, Parker is still certain to play a major role in the team’s production. As the playoff pace hits full swing, look for Candace Parker to produce a well-rounded performance, especially on the boards. She also will likely play a role in matching up with Sun forward Jonquel Jones.

She may not be at the top of the league’s individual hierarchy like she once was, but Parker is still a terrific player. Expect her to produce as usual and average a double-double during the five-game series.

2. Sky average 13+ turnovers per game

One of the interesting battles that will be fought in this series is the efficient Sky offense against the disruptive Sun defense. The Sky averaged 14.8 turnovers per game during the regular season but took care of the ball in the first round of the playoffs, averaging just 9.7 turnovers per game against the New York Liberty.

If they are able to maintain that level of efficiency, the Sun’s defense will be challenged. This battle will likely play a major role in which team is able to find success in the series.

In contrast, Connecticut forced 16.4 turnovers per game this season, most in the WNBA. During the opening playoff round, they still managed to force 15 turnovers per game. Their swarming defense and active hands cause problems for opposing teams. DiJonai Carrington is a name to watch as she made a notable impact with her relentless style of defense in the first round.

Expect the Sun to impose themselves on the Sky’s offensive sets and force 13 or more turnovers per game.

1. Sky get upset by Sun

While there is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding the Sky, expect the Sun to pull off an upset in the series. The 4-0 record the Sky had against the Sun during the regular season may make this a surprise, but three of the four games were decided by four points or fewer.

These two teams also matched up in the semifinals last season, with the Sun as the top seed and the Sky as the expected underdogs. While Chicago was able to get the better of the opposing team and pave its path to the title, things could be different this year.

Connecticut has made it to the WNBA semifinals each of the last four seasons.The team is playing its best basketball at the right time, too, finishing the season on an 11-3 tear. While the Sun took a slight step back compared to 2021, they still find themselves with the second seed and a well-rounded overall roster.

The Sky may be regarded as the heavy favorite, but they cannot afford to take the Sun lightly. The two teams are much closer than previous results suggest, and the magic of the postseason could be enough to change things. Connecticut has more playoff wins than than any other organization in the league that hasn’t won a championship. It is sure to be a hard-fought battle between two talented teams, but expect the Sun to give the top-ranked Sky more than a run for their money, advancing to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2019.