The Connecticut Sun are in the midst of a rebuilding season, but they’ve had a solid mix of both young players and veterans this season. But it appears as if they will be without one of those key veterans for the foreseeable future. Sun veteran guard Marina Mabrey received an update this week on the knee injury she’s been dealing with in recent days.

Marina Mabrey will be sidelined for the next three to four weeks for the Sun as she recovers from what’s being listed as a left knee injury, as per Deyscha Smith of The Next. Mabrey initially suffered the injury back on June 20 against the Dallas Wings. Although she initially exited the game, she was able to return. But she did not play in the team’s next game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Mabrey was originally acquired by the Sun ahead of last year’s trade deadline in a deal with the Chicago Sky. This past offseason, the Sun lost nearly the entirety of their contending core including head coach Stephanie White. The team opted to hold on to Mabrey though instead of including her in any trade.

To this point, Mabrey had appeared in 13 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. She had been averaging a career-high 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 36.5 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Mabrey began her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks when they made her the N0. 19 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She only played one season for the Sparks before they traded her to the Dallas Wings. After three seasons with the Wings, she was traded to the Sky. She played one and half seasons for the Sky before ending up with the Sun.