The Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings are both trying to get out of the basement in the WNBA standings with a win in a big game against each other on Friday night. Neither team has started the season like it wanted to this year, but this clash presents each with an opportunity to get some momentum.

That task got a lot harder for the Sun just before halftime when standout guard Marina Mabrey appeared to suffer a lower body injury. She stopped gingerly on the court for a few seconds before limping off to the locker room, according to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal.

Marina Mabrey heads to the locker room after what appears to be some sort of leg injury. pic.twitter.com/F8o6aagsxb — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mabrey was deemed questionable to return with a left knee injury according to the team, but Sun fans quickly got good news on her status. When the halftime break finished up, the sharpshooting guard was back out there and ready to play through the pain to start the second half.

Article Continues Below

Connecticut and Dallas are locked in a very tight battle, with the Wings leading 64-62 in the third quarter. Mabrey's availability significantly boosts the Sun's chances to come back and get the win.

The Sun will be very relieved that they have Mabrey back on the floor for hopefully the rest of this game, and moving forward. This is a Connecticut team that already struggles mightily at times offensively, and losing its best scorer for any extended period of time would have been extremely detrimental.

Coming into this game against the Wings on Friday night, Mabrey was tied for the lead on the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Tina Charles, also scoring just a shade under 16 points per game, is the only other player on the roster who is averaging over 10 points a night, so the Sun desperately need Mabrey and Charles on the floor at all times.

While the former Chicago Sky standout hasn't had the season she envisioned from a winning perspective, she appears to be all good to continue helping the Sun build momentum throughout this season.