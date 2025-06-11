Connecticut Sun stars Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers never would've predicted that they would nearly break the Internet, but fans are loving the pair's growing bond and wholesome chemistry. Once the WNBA's most unlikely duo, Mabrey and Rivers have become one of the fans' favorite friendships.

The 22-year-old has even spoken out about how the budding relationship was as much of a surprise to her as it has been to fans since it grew relatively quickly after Rivers missed training camp and the start of the regular season due to her mother's unexpected passing..

“I feel like this is the most random friendship ever,” Rivers humorously said. “I think no one expected it for real, but I think we gel really well.

“I just feel like we flow. I don't force it; it just happens that she's there. That connection comes off the court, too. We hang out a lot, do TikTok, stuff like that, and I feel like it's really transitioning well onto the court.”

Their popularity on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, has created a fan base specifically around Mabrey and Rivers' connection, leading to an outpouring of support and a craving for even more content from the two.

“did i just eat?” IM HOLLERING i love this duo😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SE91rzfU9H — amani ✨ (@reesesmani) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I love Marina and Niya's friendship!!!” a user posted to their page.

“I like this duo! They're hilarious,” one fan said.

“She is single-handedly making Marina [a] better basketball player,” one person joked. “Cause to be good at basketball, you gotta know how to dance! Lol.”

“Marina, I never knew you were this funny before Unrivaled,” another fan chimed in. “I really miss drama-less hoops. But I appreciate the good MM content.”

“I hope Marina and Saniya never get media trained,” a user summed up perfectly.

The NC State alum has also discussed how impactful Mabrey was for her while she was adjusting to the team after Rivers lost her mom.

“When I came back, she was just like anything you need, I'm here. Whether that's a hug or a conversation or whatever,” Rivers explained.

Mabrey and Rivers will continue to test their connection on the court when the Sun return to WNBA Commissioner's Cup action against the Chicago Sky on June 15.