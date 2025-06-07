Despite their 2-6 start to the regular season, the Connecticut Sun have been a tough team to play. With a decent mix of veteran players and rookies, the Sun have managed to grab a little momentum in recent games, winning two of their last three after starting the season 0-5. With a winnable game coming up against the Mystics, the Sun got a key injury update on Olivia Nelson-Ododa, the team announced on Saturday.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa was officially listed as questionable for the Sun’s upcoming game against the Mystics on Sunday. Nelson-Ododa is dealing with an ankle injury she first sustained during the team’s last game against the Atlanta Dream. She was forced to leave the game early and did not return.

She played a total of 12 minutes in the win against the Dream, finishing with two points, one rebound and three steals.

Now in her third season with the Sun, Nelson-Ododa moved into the starting lineup this year under new head coach Rachid Meziane. After being primarily a reserve during her early years in the WNBA, she’s started all eight game she’s played at a little over 22 minutes per game.

Nelson-Ododa has been averaging 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field and 83.3 percent shooting from the feee-throw line. Her points, rebounds and free-throw percentage are all career-highs.

She was originally selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. After playing her rookie season with the Sparks, she was acquired by the Sun in a trade that sent veteran guard Jasmine Thomas to the Sparks. She emerged as a key reserve for the Sun the past two seasons, and figures to be part of their long-term roster plans.

During the Sun’s recent stretch, their one loss in the last three games was an embarrassing showing against the defending champion New York Liberty. But the Sun have shown signs of growth and improvement amid what is clearly a rebuilding year.