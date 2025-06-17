The Connecticut Sun are shifting through a rebuilding season with a decent mix of veterans and young players on their current roster. At 2-8, they have the second worst record in the WNBA, but there have been encouraging signs. One of those bright spots for the Sun has been rookie wing Saniya Rivers, although she appeared on the team’s injury report ahead of their upcoming game against the Indiana Fever, as per Deyscha Smith of The Next.

Saniya Rivers was officially listed as questionable on the Sun injury report, putting her status in doubt against the Fever on Tuesday. Rivers was initially listed as questionable for the team’s last game against the Chicago Sky due to illness, but was ultimately upgraded to available although she did not play. It appears she’s battling the same illness she was listed with the previous game.

Rivers was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but did not make her season debut until the Sun’s second game of the season due to the loss of her mother. She had an impressive WNBA debut, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot in a little over 25 minutes.

She’s been one of the league’s standout rookies so far this season on both ends of the court. She’s appeared in a total of eight games for the Sun to this point, including seven starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. Rivers had been averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 35 percent shooting from the field, 20.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Rivers’ shooting percentages certainly need to be better, she’s had a strong impact defensively for the Sun. She’s part of a solid group of rookies the team came away with during the draft including Aneesah Morrow and Rayah Marshall.