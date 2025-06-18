Tuesday night's contest between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun turned plenty of heads for how chippy it was throughout. Everything boiled over late in the fourth quarter after Sophie Cunningham defended Caitlin Clark in the closing seconds. The WNBA announced fines for several players involved.

Reports indicate that Sun guard Marina Mabrey's flagrant one call was upgraded to a flagrant two, and she is being given a standard fine, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Cunningham was also slapped with a fine for her hard foul on Jacy Sheldon, who got in a tiff with Clark several times throughout the game.

“Marina Mabrey's technical from last night's Fever-Sun game has been upgraded to a flagrant 2, the league told ESPN. A flagrant 2 comes from a standard fine. Additionally, Sophie Cunningham was fined separately for her hard foul with 46 seconds to play. No players will be suspended.”

Philippou also reports that neither the head coach of were given a fine for openly criticising referees after the game. The only individuals to receive fines from the WNBA are Marina Mabrey and Sophie Cunningham. Fever's Stephanie White was quick to critique the refs shortly after the game.

Article Continues Below

“And to this point, neither coach has been fined for their postgame criticism over the officiating.”

Mabrey was the player who shoved Caitlin Clark to the ground shortly after the Fever guard retaliated for getting hit in the face by Sheldon. Despite the chaos that ensued, Indiana got the last laugh after winning the contest in an 88-71 blowout.

Since the postgame brawl, Sophie Cunningham has become a fan favorite amongst social media users. It came to light that the 28-year-old guard has a black belt in Taekwondo, which she achieved at the age of six. Cunningham ended Tuesday night's game with five points of her own, along with seven rebounds and an assist.

We can expect the full Fever roster back in action on Thursday when they take on the Golden State Valkyries.