The Connecticut Sun are in the midst of a rebuilding year with a decent mix of veterans and young players on their roster. There have certainly been struggles for the Sun this season, but there have been encouraging signs as well. Speaking of encouraging signs, the Sun received good news on Saturday in regards to veteran guard Lindsay Allen who has been out due to a hamstring injury.

With the Sun scheduled to square off against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Lindsay Allen was officially listed as probable by the team, suggesting that she will return to the lineup after rehabbing from the hamstring injury. Allen initially suffered the injury back on May 23 against the Minnesota Lynx, and she’s been sidelined since then, missing six games in total.

Allen was originally acquired by the Sun in the offseason via trade with the Sky. She appeared in the team’s first three games, at a little over 12 minutes per game as the starting point guard, before being sidelined. She was averaging 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 14 overall pick by the New York Liberty in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Allen’s WNBA career has spanned eight seasons to this point. After playing her rookie season with the Liberty in 2017, she played a couple of seasons for the Las Vegas Aces, one season for the Indiana Fever, a pair of seasons for the Minnesota Lynx and then last year with the Sky.

Allen’s return will help stabilize the Sun’s backcourt with a veteran presence. In her absence, the Sun started second-year guard Jacy Sheldon for two games before opting to go with 10-year WNBA veteran Bria Hartley in the starting lineup. The Sun come into their matchup with the Sky with an identical 2-7 record.