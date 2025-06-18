Caitlin Clark is not afraid to express herself on the court. That is doubly true when she feels slighted. Following multiple fiery exchanges with the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark unleashed her fury during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 88-71 home win.

The 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection drained a 3-pointer over Jacy Sheldon with just under four minutes remaining to stretch Indy's lead to 20, and then she immediately flipped the switch. An amped-up Clark spewed trash-talk at Sheldon and the Sun bench before urging the animated Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd to get loud, via ClutchPoints.

Caitlin Clark talking that talk 😤 The Fever star is HYPE!pic.twitter.com/vJJQxoJQPO https://t.co/CJPZYQ6ih9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fever-Sun go at it in Indianapolis

Although the Sun are presently trapped in the Eastern Conference basement, this victory clearly meant a lot to Clark and her teammates. Tension steadily rose throughout the night, and tempers ultimately flared by the end of the contest. Sheldon committed a flagrant foul on the Fever phenom in the third quarter, poking her former Big Ten foe in the eye. Words were exchanged, and Connecticut's Marina Mabrey knocked Clark to the ground.

Article Continues Below

Officials handed out technical fouls to both Clark and Mabrey, but that was only the beginning. During the final minute of the game, Fever's Sophie Cunningham halted a Sheldon drive by forcefully taking her down. A brawl ensued between both squads, and Cunningham, Sheldon and Sun's Lindsay Allen were all ejected.

Whether it was a retaliation for what specifically happened to Clark or just a consequence of an animosity-filled showdown, Indiana went wild for the offseason acquisition. One has to wonder what was going through Clark's head following this chaotic sequence. She and the rest of the Fever will be riding an adrenaline high ahead of Thursday's road matchup versus the Golden State Valkyries.

Caitlin Clark dropped a team-high 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting against Connecticut, adding six assists and two steals, and Natasha Howard posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win. The Fever are playing with a chip on their shoulder and sending a clear message that they will not back down from perceived disrespect.

Referees will be on high alert when these two teams square off again on July 15.