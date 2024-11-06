The Cleveland Cavaliers had a solid run at last year's NBA playoffs. They managed to make it past the Orlando Magic in the first round in seven games. But afterward, they were blasted by the Boston Celtics in the second round, as they got the boot after five games.

There's no question that the Cavs pretty much faced a rough road heading into the postseason. While the Celtics played like an elite championship team, the Cavs also suffered an injury bug at the wrong time. Although injuries were a problem, there's no question that the Cavs also dealt with an issue of fit regarding their roster talent.

During the offseason, it looked like the Cavs were poised to make some dramatic roster changes. But despite the speculations, the Cavs are looking to run it back at least during the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. In the offseason, the Cavs opted to retain the services of key stars Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, as they both agreed to sign their extensions.

But as the season progresses, make no mistake, the Cavs aren't closing the doors to making some roster moves. Let's take a look at three Cavs trade candidates entering the 2024-25 season

After the Cavaliers were eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs at the hands of the eventual champions, it was evident that the Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland duo weren't productive enough to lead the team deeper into the postseason. But to make matters worse, it was clear as day that Mitchell and Garland just couldn't play alongside each other given their similarities in play style.

As a result, the Cavs were even drawing interest, receiving a ton of proposals, for All-Star guard Garland. It's worth noting that around this time, the Cavs were also in discussions with Mitchell for an extension, which they eventually agreed to. Although there were speculations that Garland would likely leave Cleveland after Mitchell's signing, it looks like the Cavs will run it back.

However, it's unclear how long the Cavs will maintain their All-Star backcourt. Garland will still be an enticing trade asset. With his elite shooting and playmaking, the Cavs should get some nice players in return should they execute a trade midway into the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Jarrett Allen

Speaking of clashing play styles, the Cavs also seem to have a frontcourt problem with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Although both big men have been monstrous on the defensive end, the same story cannot be said about their offense. Allen and Mobley are both traditional big men who don't possess a perimeter game. This allows opposing teams to take advantage by clogging up the lanes and reducing the spacing for the Cavs. It has forced the guards and wings to settle for tough shots and meaningless possessions.

Although Allen is an All-Star caliber big man, it's safe to say that the Cavs are more keen on letting go of him compared to a promising young prospect like Mobley. Although Allen recently signed an extension, there's no guarantee that he will be staying in Cleveland for the long term.

It's worth noting that Allen may have rubbed some Cavs the wrong way after refusing an injection that would've allowed him to play through an injury in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Allen's rim protection and athleticism would benefit other contenders or rebuilding teams who need to bolster their frontcourt. Allen's All-Star history should also give the Cavs plenty of leverage to lure in a decent haul of players or draft picks.

As mentioned previously, the Cavs already have a loaded backcourt filled with ball-dominant guards. This easily makes Caris LeVert the odd man out. LeVert has shown that he can be a reliable offensive weapon, having already dropped a 50-piece once in his career. With not much room for LeVert to operate, there's no doubt that he would be better elsewhere.

LeVert is capable of being a spark plug off the bench, especially when the team needs some buckets. While his consistency is often a huge question mark on a nightly basis, LeVert has all the tools to be a rotational player that can generate some offense when nothing else is working. This could prove to be valuable for any contender who wants to go deep into the postseason.

While LeVert has impressed as the Cavs' designated sixth man, his expiring contract should make him a solid trade asset. In return, the Cavs can probably snag a more stable player in his place should the team be serious about attempting to go deeper into the playoffs.