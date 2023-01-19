The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record and a second-place finish in the NFC South. After nearly making the postseason, this team has a strong roster in place. But there is still room for improvement.

With the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a projected $58 million in cap space, this team could add star power in the offseason. And if done correctly, they could improve this roster in a big way.

Several positions across this Falcons roster already have proven young talent.

At the quarterback position, the Falcons could choose to send out Desmond Ridder next season. In his four appearances in year one, he showed potential. With the Falcons using a third-round pick on him, they could look to give him another opportunity next season.

At wide receiver, Drake London showed star potential in year one. He looked to be a legitimate WR1 and was the driving force of their air attack. At tight end, Kyle Pitts struggled in Year two. But if can get back on track next season, he could very well be one of the best tight ends in the NFL. In the backfield, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier looked as if he could become this team’s lead back for the foreseeable future.

On defense, the Falcons have assembled a blend of both young and veteran talent. In the secondary AJ Terrell looks bound for stardom. If he can remain healthy, he could be a top-tier CB1. Along the defensive front and at linebacker, the Falcons have veterans leading the charge.

With how this free agency class is beginning to stack up, there could be several talented players on the market. Based on their current cap situation, the Falcons could be major playmakers in the offseason.

Here are three players the Falcons should target in free agency

3. A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Outside of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Falcons have a lack of star power at defensive tackle. In turn, this could be a key area that they choose to address in the offseason. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson should be at the top of their list.

Robinson has been among the most underrated defensive tackles since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. Over his seven NFL seasons, and 93 career games, he has stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he has recorded 293 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, and seven total sacks.

This past season, Robinson was limited to just 10 games before heading to injured reserve. When on the field, he was a force this season. In total, he recorded 42 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

The interior duo of Robinson and Jarrett could be just what the Falcons defense needs. With them together, they could become the anchor of the group.

2. Jakobi Meyers, WR

Both Kyle Pitts and Drake London have shown potential, but the addition of a veteran pass catcher could be what this team needs. Following the midseason trade of Calvin Ridley, wide receiver has become a priority for this Falcons offense. Luckily for them, there are several talented options set to hit free agency. But none may be a better fit than New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

In his fourth NFL season, Meyers played some of the best football of his career. And he managed to set career highs in nearly every category.

Meyers took the field in 14 games this season. He recorded 67 receptions for 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns. This marked his second straight 800-plus receiving yard campaign.

The addition of Meyers would add a key receiving option to this Falcons offense. And it could also give whoever they send out at quarterback another reliable passing option.

If the Falcons hope to get as much as they can out of both London and Pitts, adding an experienced wide receiver to the group could be their best option.

1. Jessie Bates, S

In just his second NFL season, Richie Grant developed into what looks to be a star at safety. Over 17 games, he recorded 123 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, seven defended passes and two interceptions.

But past Grant, there is a lack of proven talent in the secondary. This Falcons secondary would benefit from the addition of a proven star. That could come in Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

Over his five NFL seasons, Bates has quickly proven to be among the NFL’s elite. He has appeared in 79 regular season games and has regularly produced at a high level.

In total, he has recorded 478 total tackles, 14 interceptions, 43 defended passes, and three forced fumbles.

Pairing Grant next to Bates would give this Falcons defense a safety duo that could dominate for the foreseeable future. At just 25 years old, Bates still has a long career ahead of him. And the same can be said for Grant. If the Falcons are looking to step up their defense, this is the type of player they should be looking to add.