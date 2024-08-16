There are plenty of high hopes and expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2024-25 season. But now that the NBA schedule has been officially announced, the gravity of the upcoming campaign is starting to sink in. This season, new head coach Kenny Atkinson will make his Cavs debut on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

Soon after, Cleveland will return home to welcome back fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Detroit Pistons and former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. That home opener against Bickerstaff and the Pistons is game one of a back-to-back and the first back-to-back of sixteen the Cavs have to grapple with this season.

No matter how hard this season will be for Cleveland, there are plenty of games worth marking on your calendar, especially at the start of the regular season.

Three early must-watch games on Cavs' 2024-25 schedule

October 30 – Cavs vs. Lakers

Until the heat death of the universe, the Cavs and LeBron James will be forever linked. Without James, Cleveland wouldn't have won its first-ever NBA title and the city's first championship in over 50 years. So, although James is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, it's always a big deal when he's back in town.

The Kid from Akron returns to Cleveland on Wednesday, October 30, the Cavs' second home game of the season. Like Bickerstaff, there will be a lot of emotions when James is introduced to Cleveland fans. He always gets an ovation when he comes to town, and there shouldn't be anything less this time. No one knows how many times Cavs fans will watch James play in Cleveland before his career ends. This will undoubtedly be a date to circle on the schedule.