The Kansas City Chiefs will be out for revenge in 2025. Kansas City came very close to pulling off their three-peat, but lost in brutal fashion against Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59. Now the Chiefs have guaranteed that they will have one of their best offensive lineman for the long haul.

Kansas City handed guard Trey Smith a four-year, $94 million contract extension on Tuesday. The contract includes $70 million in guaranteed money.

Smith is now the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

There was only one Chiefs player more excited about the news than Smith himself. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was thrilled to learn that Smith sign a huge contract extension.

Mahomes simply posted a smiling emoji on social media to celebrate the news.

It is easy to understand why Mahomes is so happy. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl because they could not handle the Eagles' swarming defense.

Kansas City knows that keeping Mahomes upright is their best shot at getting back to the big game. That's what makes the Smith deal such an important move.

The Chiefs are putting in the work to fix their offensive line. Aside from extending Smith, they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency and drafted Josh Simmons during the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN praises Chiefs' Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey as NFL's best interior offensive linemen

The Chiefs may not have an elite offensive line, but they do boast two of the league's best interior offensive linemen.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked both Creed Humphrey (first) and Trey Smith (fourth) among the NFL's top 10 interior offensive linemen in a recent article.

Smith earned his spot on the list in part because he is a physically imposing football player.

“Power, brute strength, physicality — he's a people-mover and a people-stopper,” an AFC executive said.

Both Humphrey and Smith hold up well in pass protection. But where they really shine is opening up the running game, another necessity to keep opposing defenses off balance.

Smith in particular is a dominant run blocker.

“Smith's 75.1 run block win rate ranks third among this group, and he received several first-place votes because of it,” Fowler wrote. “As one NFL coordinator said, ‘He's got elite hands, and he is great at finishing his blocks.'”

If the combination of Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons work out at left tackle, the Chiefs could have a much better o-line.

It will be fascinating to see how this new group gels together during training camp and the preseason.