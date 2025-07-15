The Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland this week, closing out the major championship calendar. Shane Lowry is back at Royal Portrush after his 2019 win, JJ Spaun is looking to add a second major, and Xander Schauffele is defending his 2024 title. But Scottie Scheffler is still the number one player in the world, but has not won the Open Championship. At his press conference, Scheffler spoke about what winning means, or what it doesn't fulfill.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” Scheffler said, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti. “It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. That's something that I wrestle with on a daily basis. It's like showing up at the Masters every year; it's like ‘Why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly?' Why do I want to win the Open Championship so badly? I don't know because, if I win, it's going to be awesome for two minutes.”

Scheffler has done a lot of winning in his professional career. The PGA Championship in May was his third major championship, following his two Masters. He has 16 PGA Tour wins and the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal. After he got his first of three wins this year at the Byron Nelson in his hometown of Dallas, he came to this realization.

“You win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister's there, it's such an amazing moment. Then it's like, OK, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on,” Scheffler said. “It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes. It only lasts a few minutes.”

Scheffler said he is not looking to inspire the next generation of golfers. But he can cement his place in golf history with a win at the Open Championship.