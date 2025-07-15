The Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland this week, closing out the major championship calendar. Shane Lowry is back at Royal Portrush after his 2019 win, JJ Spaun is looking to add a second major, and Xander Schauffele is defending his 2024 title. But Scottie Scheffler is still the number one player in the world, but has not won the Open Championship. At his press conference, Scheffler spoke about what winning means, or what it doesn't fulfill. 

“This is not a fulfilling life,” Scheffler said, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti. “It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. That's something that I wrestle with on a daily basis. It's like showing up at the Masters every year; it's like ‘Why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly?' Why do I want to win the Open Championship so badly? I don't know because, if I win, it's going to be awesome for two minutes.”

Scheffler has done a lot of winning in his professional career. The PGA Championship in May was his third major championship, following his two Masters. He has 16 PGA Tour wins and the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal. After he got his first of three wins this year at the Byron Nelson in his hometown of Dallas, he came to this realization.

“You win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister's there, it's such an amazing moment. Then it's like, OK, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on,” Scheffler said. “It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes. It only lasts a few minutes.”

Scheffler said he is not looking to inspire the next generation of golfers. But he can cement his place in golf history with a win at the Open Championship.

More Golf News
Ray Romano, who rapped the iconic Eminem song Lose Yourself at the American Century Celebrity Championship, at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Ray Romano hilariously channels Eminem at American Century Celebrity ChampionshipAndrew Korpan ·
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy drops Masters truth bomb about The OpenKendall Capps ·
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament
Rory McIlroy goes full sicko mode to prepare for the Open ChampionshipKendall Capps ·
Joe Pavelski swings during the final round of the American Century Championship celebroty golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Former NHL star Joe Pavelski almost speechless after winning American Century ChampionshipMiguel La Torre ·
Chris Gotterup plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament.
American upstart earns Open Championship invite by shocking Rory McIlroy at Scottish OpenChristopher Hennessy ·
Stephen Curry celebrates kissing the trophy after sinking the winning putt during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Warriors’ Stephen Curry shades Charles Barkley to answer LeBron golf questionAlex House ·