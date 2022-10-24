3 Giants takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Jaguars as Daniel Jones shines

If there is one team shocking the world in the 2022 NFL season, it’s the New York Giants. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 on the road on Sunday to improve to 6-1 on the year. It was a hard-fought game, with the result being decided by a big stop by the Giants’ defense.

Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk caught a pass from Trevor Lawrence for 16 yards but was stopped by safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney at the 1-yard line. With no time left on the clock, New York was able to extend its winning streak to four games.

GAME OF INCHES AND SECONDS! The pass is caught, but the @Giants D keeps the Jags out of the end zone as the clock hits 0️⃣. #NYGvsJAX pic.twitter.com/efSZ7tOMrT — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

The Giants are now 6-1 and second in the NFC East, just behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The team should be motivated as it will travel once again this week with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks looming this weekend.

But for now, head coach Brian Daboll and the roster have many reasons to celebrate the victory. The game showed how important some pieces are for the team, as well as almost determining what New York’s goals really are for the remainder of the year. Here are three takeaways from the Giants’ win versus the Jaguars in Week 7.

3. Saquon Barkley is having a fantastic comeback year

One player that the Giants really missed in recent seasons was Saquon Barkley. The running back appeared in just two games in 2020 and 13 in 2021. This season, Barkley has played in all seven games and is putting up great numbers.

So far, the former Pro Bowler has 726 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 25 of his 30 targets for 180 yards. On Sunday, he hit the 100-rushing-yard mark for the third time in 2022. He finished with 24 carries for 110 yards, plus catching all his four targets for a total of 25 yards.

Saquon Barkley has 906 yards from scrimmage this season. Nearly 100 more than any other player (Nick Chubb, 807) pic.twitter.com/JR5qavB6Aj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022

Due to his elite performances, he is one of the frontrunners for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Also, it would not be a surprise if he is named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year by the end of the season. He is playing a huge role in the Giants’ emergence and should continue to be an X-factor as the season progresses.

2. The Giants might regret not picking up Daniel Jones’ contract option

Prior to the 2022 season, New York declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract. The quarterback is now set to hit free agency in 2023. Based on how he is doing this season, he might pursue a bigger paycheck somewhere else.

In seven games in 2022, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,223 yards and six touchdowns against two picks. He also has 343 rushing yards for three scores.

Against Jacksonville, Jones had perhaps his best all-around game of the year. Just like Barkley, Jones rushed for more than 100 yards and even scored a touchdown. Through the air, he went 19-for-30 for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Not only he is having a career year so far, but Jones can finally lead the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season when the team was led by Eli Manning. The problem with Jones’ unexpected jump is that it might mean he will be an option for many organizations in free agency.

Jones bet on himself during a contract year and it’s paying off thus far. With every win and successful game he turns in, his price will only continue to rise come the offseason.

1. It is time to aim higher

The reality of the situation in New York has finally settled in. The Giants are good. Really good. And while that has been considered a pleasant surprise in the eyes of NFL fans, it’s time for the Giants to hone in on their ultimate goal. While the playoffs no longer seem out of reach, why settle for reaching the postseason?

The Giants could aim higher. The only reason they are not at the top of their division is due to Philadelphia’s big breakout year. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Eagles have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2022. They are just behind, coincidentally, the Giants.

Because of that, perhaps it is time for New York to aim higher than what they hoped for this season. The Giants have a real shot at winning their division and getting one of the best records in the league. Not only it would motivate the team but also give them home field advantage for the playoffs. Even if this year doesn’t end up culminating in a Super Bowl run, getting some of these young players experience in the playoffs could be crucial for a team ready to take the next step.

Should things continue going well, New York fans can expect even bigger things coming up in the spring. A Super Bowl is a long shot but after years of rebuilding but a division title could mean a lot to the franchise.