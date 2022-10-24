Giants get encouraging update on Evan Neal after injury scare in Week 7

The New York Giants were dealt a scare on Sunday as first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal suffered a knee injury in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it was initially thought he potentially tore his ACL, Neal only has an MCL sprain, which is definitely a best-case scenario for one of QB Daniel Jones’ top protectors.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Giants OT Evan Neal is believed to have a grade 2 mcl sprain based on early tests, per source. The top-10 pick could miss some time but that’s to be determined.”

Week 7 was full of injuries for New York, who also lost Adoree Jackson, Daniel Bellinger, Beal, and Ben Bredeson. Nevertheless, the Giants sit at 6-1 on the season, to the surprise of many.

As Fowler noted, it’s unknown how much time Neal could miss at this point. He’ll undergo further testing on Monday to determine a timetable. The former Alabama standout has been solid so far in his rookie year.

At first, it looked like a serious injury. Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris landed on the back of Neal’s left leg and he immediately went down in excruciating pain. The tackle ultimately limped off but was carted off into the locker room. Bredeson, the Giants starting left guard, was also forced off early, leaving the offensive line very shorthanded. Josh Ezeudu and Tyre Phillips both filled in for Neal and Bredeson.

The most positive takeaway is that Neal and Bredeson aren’t going to miss a ton of time. The Giants face the Seahawks next Sunday.