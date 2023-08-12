The Carolina Hurricanes came so close to finally winning it all. Carolina made the Eastern Conference Final after an incredible regular season performance. However, it just wasn't meant to be in 2023.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Hurricanes still have their eyes on a Stanley Cup. They brought in players like Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov in order to achieve that goal. Carolina did miss out on Erik Karlsson, but they still have a remarkably strong team regardless.

Their strength isn't just limited to their NHL roster, either. The Hurricanes have some rather strong and impressive prospects knocking on the door. This should allow the team to remain competitive for a few years longer if all pans out as expected.

With that said, let's focus on those players in the prospect pipeline. Here are three Carolina Hurricanes prospects that fans should keep their eyes on as NHL training camp gets underway in a few weeks.

3) Jamieson Rees

Jamieson Rees has played professional hockey for the last three seasons. However, he seemed to enjoy a bit of a breakout for the AHL's Chicago Wolves last season. The former second-round pick scored 14 goals and 42 points in 65 games.

The Hurricanes are in an incredibly interesting spot with their young prospects. Carolina is the only team in the NHL without an AHL affiliate after the Wolves terminated their partnership at the end of last season. The Wolves are the first independent AHL team since the mid-1990s.

As such, it's hard to know where some of Carolina's top prospects will play. Those with eligibility in junior hockey could go back there. Others could take a step down to the ECHL and play for the Norfolk Admirals.

Rees will be looking to avoid going to the ECHL or a potential loan to another team in the AHL. He took a step in the AHL last season, and a good performance in preseason could see him make the leap to the NHL this season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2) Vasily Ponomarev

Ponomarev also put in a bit of a breakout performance for the Wolves in the AHL last season. He scored 24 goals and 46 points this past season. Now, he has his eyes on a spot in Carolina's bottom-six.

Ponomarev likely finds himself in direct competition with Jack Drury for the team's fourth-line center spot. Drury, 23, has been subject to trade rumors this offseason. He even requested a trade away from the Hurricanes last offseason.

Trade activity around the league has quieted down as the summer draws to a close. However, a good performance from Ponomarev might make trading Drury easier. And if Drury ends up staying put, Ponomarev could simply force his way into the lineup with his training camp performance.

1) Aleski Heimosalmi

The Hurricanes have a number of interesting prospects on the blueline. Scott Morrow and Alexander Nikishin are the team's most promising defensive prospects, but Heimosalmi is intriguing as well. The 20-year-old played in his native Finland last season, where he posted 15 points in 45 games.

Heimosalmi has signed his entry-level contract, meaning he likely plays in North America this season. It's unlikely the Finnish defender can crack the Hurricanes roster for 2023-24. However, a good training camp performance could still do wonders.

Whether Heimosalmi begins his North American career in the ECHL or on loan again, keep your eyes on him. He developed well in Finland last season. A good training camp showing could raise his stock even more, even if he doesn't make the NHL this season.