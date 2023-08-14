The Los Angeles Kings have spent years building themselves back into a playoff contender. And over the last two seasons, that building process has paid off a bit. Los Angeles made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022 and 2023. Now, the Kings are looking to take their team to further heights.

The Kings made some major moves this offseason to improve their roster. Perhaps the biggest move was the trade for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois, 25, signed an eight-year extension after his move from the Winnipeg Jets.

Los Angeles also brought back Vladislav Gavrikov after bringing him in at the trade deadline. To facilitate that move, the team had to shuffle their defensive depth around a bit while clearing cap space by trading Cal Petersen.

Los Angeles might be pushing for the playoffs, but they won't solely rely on veterans. Some of their prospects are likely to make the NHL roster this fall. And they could even play big roles on the team. Let's take a look at three Los Angeles Kings prospects fans should keep their eyes on as training camp proceedings start kicking into gear over the next few weeks.

3) Alex Turcotte

Turcotte is a former fifth overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old forward has played a total of 12 games in the NHL over the last two seasons but has yet to record a point.

Turcotte has dealt with injuries since being drafted by the Kings. In fact, he has yet to play 40 or more games in any single season. His best stretch of hockey came with the AHL's Ontario Reign in 2020-21. He scored six goals and 21 points in 37 games that season.

Turcotte has a chance to make the roster given the shakeup this offseason. Center Alex Iafallo was part of the package that landed Dubois from the Jets this summer. Gabe Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari, who can also play down the middle, went with Iafallo to Winnipeg.

As such, the 22-year-old Turcotte can finally make the NHL in a full-time capacity. A good training camp performance will make all the difference between playing in Los Angeles and playing in the AHL.

2) Jordan Spence

Spence, 22, has a total of 30 NHL games under his belt. However, he has spent most of his time with the Reign in the AHL. This past season saw the former fourth-round pick score four goals and 45 points in 56 games.

The Kings traded away Sean Durzi and Sean Walker this offseason. As a result, there could be a couple of spots on the blueline open for young hopefuls. He will compete for the third-pairing role on the right side.

Like Turcotte, Spence is a restricted free agent at the end of this upcoming season. It is important for the 22-year-old blueliner to have an impressive season because of this. And all of that starts with a good performance in training camp and earning an NHL gig.

1) Brandt Clarke

Clarke is a highly touted prospect and has been since he went eighth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He initially played nine games with the Kings in 2022-23. However, he eventually found his way back to the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League. And with the Colts, he absolutely thrived.

Clarke scored 23 goals and 61 points in just 33 games with Barrie. In the OHL Playoffs, Clarke added seven goals and 23 points in 12 games. The Colts defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs in six games in round one before falling in the second round.

Clarke and Spence are both competing for the third-pairing role in training camp. Clarke's performance in the OHL likely gives him an edge. However, he would do well to cement his place on the team with an undeniable performance before the season begins.