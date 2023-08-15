The Seattle Kraken had an outstanding season in 2022-23, just their second year of existence. After a forgettable first season, Seattle improved substantially in Year 2 and even came just one win away from the Western Conference Final. Now, the NHL's newest franchise seems set up for success in the short and long-term future.

Not only do the Kraken have a good roster right now, but they have a solid prospect pool as well. Maybe it's not one of the best in the league, but still a pretty good one all things considered. Once the current roster begins to phase out, these prospects should be able to comfortably take their place.

With offseason programs starting up soon, some of Seattle's best prospects will be on full display. So, here are three prospects that Kraken fans should keep a very close eye on.

3. Ryker Evans, D

Evans has the honor of being the Kraken's second-ever draft pick, being the No. 35 pick in 2021. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but the 21-year-old likely won't have to wait much longer as he's already signed his entry-level contract.

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Evans spent last season with the Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. In 61 games, he recorded six goals and 44 points while also logging 74 penalty minutes. He was also a beast in the Calder Cup Playoffs, scoring five goals and 26 points in as many games as the Firebirds nearly won the championship in their inaugural season.

Before joining the Firebirds, Evans spent four seasons with the Regina Pats of the WHL. His last season in 2021-22 was easily his best, as he recorded 14 goals and 61 points in 63 games. With solid offensive upside and defensive ability, Evans should be an important part of the future in Seattle.

2. Jagger Firkus, RW

Firkus was the No. 35 pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Even though he's undersized at just 5-10 and 153 pounds, the 19-year-old from Irma, Alberta has put up some jaw-dropping numbers in the minor leagues.

Playing with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, Firkus has been a dominant offensive force the last two seasons. In 2021-22, he had 36 goals and 80 points in 66 games, then six goals and 12 points in 10 playoff games. He was then even better last season, recording 40 goals and 88 points in 66 games followed by 10 goals and 21 points in 10 playoff games. He also briefly joined the Firebirds for their playoff run but only played one game with no points.

Firkus did sign his ELC back in April and while he could play this season, his debut seems to be a bit further off. When he does come up, though, the Kraken will be expecting him to carry that elite offensive production to the NHL.

1. Shane Wright, C

Wright was widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, but shockingly fell all the way to Seattle at No. 4. The rest of the league's loss is the Kraken's gain, as they now have another franchise center to develop alongside Matty Beniers for a deadly 1-2-punch down the middle.

The 19-year-old from Burlington, Ontario did make his NHL debut last season but was quickly sent down after recording just one goal and two points in eight games. Wright's stats in the lower leagues are nothing short of spectacular, though. His best season came in 2021-22 with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, when he recorded 32 goals and 94 points in 63 games. Last season with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, he had 15 goals and 37 points in 20 games.

Wright may have had a rocky start to his NHL career, but his talent is undeniable and he still has plenty of room to grow. Next time he comes up, he should be in Seattle for a long time.