The New York Yankees entered Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on a mission. Yankees manager Aaron Boone's team needed to win the game in order to prevent a sweep and snap a three-game losing streak. New York's leaders are not concerned about the rough stretch, though.

Unfortunately, Thursday's game was turned on its head when New York's starter exited the game after three innings of work.

With Fernando Cruz already on the injured list and Gerrit Cole out for the season, Schmidt has stepped up. Less than two weeks ago, the Yankees starter had one of the best starts of his career against the Baltimore Orioles. Now, fans saw as he left with right forearm tightness, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.

Schmidt has become a valuable part of Boone's starting rotation. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have done well as the leaders of New York's pitching staff. However, Schmidt has completed a fearsome trio. If he misses any time with his injury, Will Warren will have to step up. Boone could have to lean on his bullpen even more as well, even without Cruz available to him.

The Yankees' struggles have gone from bad to worse. New York is on the hunt for help at third base at the trade deadline. However, Schmidt's absence could reveal another need. There are plenty of starting pitchers available on the market, if the Yankees are willing to part with promising young talent.

Schmidt's injury knocked him out of one of the most important games of the Yankees' season. The winner of Thursday night's clash claims the top spot in the AL East. While the Rays are right behind both of them, both the Blue Jays and Yankees have the talent to hold on to the lead.

Schmidt's exit is cause for concern around New York. Boone will give an update on his player's condition soon, but forearm injuries are scary, especially for pitchers.