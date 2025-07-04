The Los Angeles Dodgers had to slightly temper their joy on an otherwise celebratory Wednesday night, which included Clayton Kershaw's 3,000th career strikeout and a thrilling walk-off win versus the Chicago White Sox, as two-time All-Star Max Muncy suffered a knee injury and exited the game. LA placed him on the injured list on Thursday, but the diagnosis is not nearly as bad as many feared.

Muncy has a left knee bone bruise, per the team, which is expected to keep him out of action for approximately six weeks. Losing a powerful bat is obviously disappointing, especially since the 34-year-old third baseman just enjoyed a monster June — slashed .333/.459/.654/.1.113 — but the news could have been far worse. He avoids a season-ending injury and will ideally be back in rhythm by the time the playoffs begin.

Los Angeles claimed infielder CJ Alexander off waivers and is calling up speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers continue to play well below full force



Concern was high after veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor slid into Muncy's leg while trying to steal third base in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. The former Gold Glove winner was called out, a regretful moment that proved costly in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts is probably unable to fully appreciate the significance of that play as it relates to the club's comeback, for he knows how important it is to maintain continuity in the lineup.

LA can only withstand so many lengthy stints on the IL. Its pitching staff is vastly different than the one it planned to roll out onto the mound this season, but a star-studded and gritty crop of batters has helped the 2024 World Series champions claim the best record in baseball to this point. Max Muncy, who had been an all-or-nothing type of hitter in recent years, is a key part of the team's 2025 success. He is batting .250 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 81 games.

The Dodgers (55-32) will breathe a sigh of relief and hope their sizable lead in the National League West (lead San Diego Padres by eight and a half games) will help them survive Muncy's absence. They go for the series sweep of the 28-58 White Sox on Thursday night.