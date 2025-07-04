With the Summer League approaching, the San Antonio Spurs continued what's been a good start to the off-season by signing the second overall pick of the NBA Draft. For Dylan Harper, inking his name on a contract serves as a culmination of sorts.

“From the time I picked the jersey up, to when I shook Adam Silver's hand to now, it's all been surreal,” the former Rutgers star said. “I'm just blessed and happy to be here.”

Dylan Harper on signing his rookie contract with the #Spurs … ⬇️ "From the time I picked the jersey up, to when I shook Adam Silver's hand, to now, it's all been surreal. I'm just blessed and happy to be here."#GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/DgN0rXMXCv — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Per league regulations, Harper's deal with the Silver and Black falls under the rookie scale. He's set to earn $12.4M his first season. The year after that, he'll get paid $13M. The Spurs will have the team option for the 2027-2028 campaign, when he'd make another $13M.

In 2028-'29 the annual salary would increase to $17.2M as San Antonio would again would have a team option, though Harper would also be eligible for an extension. That following off-season (2029), Harper would become a restricted free agent if no extension was signed the summer before.

Dylan Harper looks forward with Spurs

The Spurs have already ruled Harper out for their first several Summer League games because of what they're calling a minor groin issue. While they say he'll miss the team's three games in San Francisco, California, they're hopeful he'll play when the Las Vegas, Nevada competition starts on July 10.

Article Continues Below

Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his lone season at Rutgers University. He set a program freshman scoring record with 564 points, shooting 48.7% from the field. He reached double figures in 24-of-29 games, including 20 games with 20+ points on his way to Big Ten All-Freshman honors and All-Big Ten Third Team.

A native of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey and the son of former three-time NBA champion Ron Harper, the 6-5, 215 pound guard led Don Bosco Preparatory High School to a 2024 state title. He was named the 2023–24 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and earned MVP honors at both the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

On the international stage, he represented USA Basketball as a member of the 2024 USA Men's Junior National Select Team and the 2023 USA Men's U19 National Team at the 2023 FIBA U-19 World Cup in Hungary.

The Spurs now expect Harper to contribute immediately as they continue to build around Victor Wembanyama.

“I'm feeling is blessed, happy to be a part of this organization,” Harper said as he officially joined the team.

Safe to say the feeling is mutual on San Antonio's end.