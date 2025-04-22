The New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken both missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. Both teams could undergo massive renovations this offseason with the playoffs in view for next year. Trades are always a part of the offseason, and Seattle has pieces it should sell off. But are the Rangers in a position to add via trade this year? Let's find out in this Jared McCann trade proposal.

The Rangers made some big trades this year that could prevent them from adding in a trade this offseason. They sent their first-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks for JT Miller, who was excellent in his return to Broadway. But this Puckpedia user put together quite the package for Kraken forward Jared McCann. The Rangers would send defenseman Zac Jones, forward prospect Brennan Othmann, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Is this a fair deal? Could it help the Rangers get back into the playoffs next season?

The Kraken should take this trade immediately

McCann led the Kraken with 39 assists and 61 points this year. He has led the team in scoring in every year of its existence after joining from the expansion draft. The Rangers could use that type of scorer in their middle six to support their elite talent, and the Kraken know that. With his contract expiring after the 2026-27 season, Seattle should be shopping him.

The Kraken are spending a lot of money on a lot of middle-six forwards without the elite talent needed to drive play. This trade would give them a bona fide forward prospect in Othmann and another valuable pick in 2027. That is huge for their prospect pool, which is not as strong as fans would hope, considering their poor play.

McCann is a nice player who can help a team moving forward, but he is not the elite winger the Kraken need him to be. The Rangers are one of many teams the Kraken should call when looking to trade their players. And if Drury presents this package, Ron Francis should take it before thinking twice.

The Rangers are overpaying for Jared McCann

If the Rangers made this trade, they would be dealing their number two prospect in Othmann, a solid depth defender in Jones, and one of the most valuable picks they own. That is far too much for a guy who is not going to make enough of a difference to get them into the playoffs. McCann would be a great fit for the Rangers, but not as the only move via trade.

When the Rangers traded former number two overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Kraken, they got depth defender Will Borgen. That makes Jones expendable, so he can stay in this trade. Sending some mid-round picks would be easier to swallow, especially considering McCann only has two years left.

The Rangers may trade Chris Kreider, K'Andre Miller, Artemi Panarin, and more after their disastrous season. Those players could all be coming back, but if there is a trade, that would add to their pick cupboard to give to Seattle. This package is too much to pay for a guy who has only cracked 30 goals once.

Other landing spots for Jared McCann

Before next winter's NHL trade deadline, the Kraken should trade Jared McCann. They could get a solid haul for him, like Jones or a first-round pick, and their team is not built for playoff success. The Rangers may be a good fit, but if they can't get a deal done, there are other fits. The Minnesota Wild are looking for a scorer to support Kirill Kaprizov and could make a trade for it. And the Canucks are going to lose Brock Boeser in free agency.

If the Rangers don't land McCann, they could look to free agency. Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Mitch Marner could all hit the market. But is adding to this core the right move after this miserable season? Don't be surprised if Drury tears down this core and builds around Igor Sheterskin through the draft and younger players.