The Tampa Bay Lightning are the NHL's model organization as of now. Last year's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs doesn't change that. Tampa made it to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, winning the Cup twice in 2020 and 2021. They are the team that all others want to be.

However, this may be the year where all that changes. It has to be noted that the Lightning just didn't look like themselves last year. Sure, they were good. It's hard to be a bad hockey team when you have the caliber of talent Tampa Bay has. But you could tell that something was off when you watched them.

That culminated in their first-round elimination to Toronto. It's a loss that certainly still stings to this day. And how could it now? That was Toronto's first playoff series victory in nearly 20 years. The Lightning absolutely did not want to be the team the Maple Leafs beat to exercise their demons.

Tampa Bay has something to play for this upcoming season. They have a source of motivation that this team hasn't seen in a while. But can they return to form? Or is this the beginning of the end of the Lightning empire? Here are three bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Tanner Jeannot figures it out

The Lightning are no stranger to making eye-popping trades that cause fans to do a double-take. For example, the Brandon Hagel trade from March 2022. Tampa Bay made another one this year, acquiring forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators.

The Lightning have to get creative when making trades given their salary cap situation. By necessity, they have to do things that could backfire in a major way if they truly want to acquire a player they covet. And this one backfired, at least initially.

Jeannot just didn't look great with the Lightning after his trade. He scored just one goal and four points in 20 games with Tampa Bay. These numbers on their own are less than inspiring. Factor in the trade cost of five draft picks, including a first and second, as well as a player, and the outlook on this deal gets even worse.

In 2023-24, expect Jeannot to figure things out. After all, he has the tools to succeed in the NHL. He has shown a scoring touch, scoring 24 goals in his first full season. And his size and strength are an incredible combination. Jeannot just needs to put it all together, and he'll start doing that this season.

Victor Hedman bounces back

One player who certainly didn't look the same was Victor Hedman. The future Hall of Famer followed up a 20-goal, 85-point season in 2021-22 by scoring just nine goals and 49 points this past season. Mikhail Sergachev emerged as the team's offensive driving force from the point.

The Lightning need more from Hedman if they want to go on a deep run in 2024. I'm not saying he needs to go back to producing 85 points. But he does need to become more of a contributor on offense while maintaining his two-way play this season.

Hedman should find his form once again. The future Hall of Fame blueliner will help his team as they look to atone for last season's failures. And it could help the team stave off a major decline for at least one more season.

Steven Stamkos gets traded

I know a lot of Lightning fans are going to scoff at this one. But given his contract situation, Steven Stamkos is at least a candidate to be traded this upcoming season. And I believe it will happen by the March 8 trade deadline.

I also want to preface this by saying I do believe the Lightning will be in contention for the playoffs. Stamkos being traded is not just about them potentially being sellers. Again, the Lightning have to be creative when maneuvering in the trade market. All of this comes down to the salary cap situation the team finds themselves in.

If Tampa Bay believes that Stamkos is leaving in NHL Free Agency, they would be wise to trade him. Whether that's for future assets or in a more creative “hockey trade” is up to them. Of course, he carries a cap hit of $8.5 million for this season, so moving him won't be easy. His no-movement clause also creates an obstacle.

That said, Stamkos has expressed frustrations over the lack of contract negotiations. If these frustrations continue to escalate, the two-time Stanley Cup champion could very well waive that clause this spring.