The NBA trade deadline is less than one month away. For the Brooklyn Nets, that means one last opportunity to solidify their roster ahead of a potential title run.

After a dysfunctional start to the season, Brooklyn has posted the league’s best record since hiring Jacque Vaughn as head coach and welcoming back Kyrie Irving back from suspension. The Nets sit in second place in the Eastern Conference following the hot stretch. That recent success has Brooklyn looking for upgrades ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Brooklyn, like a lot of other contenders out there in both conferences, sees a marketplace right now that is much more of a seller’s than a buyer’s market,” Wojnarowski said. “Just not enough teams have really made the decision that they’re gonna be sellers, that they’re out of it for the play-in or the playoffs, and usually that happens closer to that Feb. 9 deadline.

“I think Brooklyn’s gonna be active. I think they’re gonna look to upgrade, particularly in the frontcourt.”

The Nets recently lost Kevin Durant for an extended period to an MCL sprain, something that could expedite their trade negotiations in the coming weeks. Two teams who could be sellers set their markets for several potential Brooklyn targets Monday. With that, we analyze those markets and whether or not the Nets can make a deal ahead of the deadline:

3. Alec Burks

Burks is having one of the best seasons of his career at 31 years old for a Pistons team that has posted the league’s third-worst record (12-35). The 6’6″ shooting guard is averaging 13.8 points while shooting a career-best 45.3 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per game. In addition to his high-level shooting, Burks’ length above-average length would make him a significant defensive upgrade to Brooklyn’s undersized backcourt.

A Monday report from the Athletic indicated the Pistons are content to hold onto the guard, who has one year left on his contract, as they hope to turn a corner next season.

“The Pistons have shown very little interest in trading Burks before the deadline,” league sources told James L. Edwards III. “The sense I’m getting is a team would have to vastly overpay for Burks’ services. Detroit would like to keep him going into the summer and for next season when, again, the organization hopes to turn a corner with its rebuild.”

Despite their insistence of willingness to hold onto Burks, a Pistons team in the thick of the Victor Wembanyama tank sweepstakes could be singing a different tune near the deadline if faced with the right offer. For Brooklyn, that could mean a salary filler and a young player such as Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe plus draft compensation.

2. Bojan Bogdanovic

Like Burks, Bogdanovic is having a career-best offensive season and has generated significant buzz on the trade market. The forward is averaging a career-high 21.2 points on 41.5 shooting from three. The veteran has gained a reputation as a high-level isolation scorer during his nine NBA seasons.

Monday’s report from the Athletic said Detroit has set their market for the forward.

“Per league sources, the price tag to acquire Bogdanovic appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick,” Edwards III reported. “As the trade deadline inches closer, the sense is there is a decent chance Detroit’s front office will get offered the pick it is looking for, which would then prompt the team to seriously weigh the risk and reward of departing with a known quality player for an uncertain asset.”

“While Detroit has aspirations to be more competitive next season — and Bogdanovic would surely help make that happen — the Pistons aren’t opposed to moving him,” Edwards III continued.

Bogdanovic’s high-level scoring and floor spacing would go a long way for a Brooklyn team searching for offense with Durant sidelined. If the Nets feel the forward moves the needle this season, they have the assets to meet Detroit’s asking price. Brooklyn can trade a 2027 top-eight protected first-round pick via Philadelphia or their 2028 or 2029 first-rounders, picks that should be extremely attractive to the Pistons given the Nets’ reliance on an aging Durant.

Brooklyn would have two avenues to matching salary in a deal for Bogdanovic. The first would be a swapping Joe Harris, whose $18.6 million salary is a near exact match. The other would be packaging mid-sized contacts in Seth Curry, Patty Mills and a minimum salary to reach Bogdanovic’s $19.5 million number.

A trade for the forward would represent a reunion as Bogdanovic spent the first two and a half seasons of his career in Brooklyn.

1. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma should be near the top of Brooklyn’s list of trade targets. The forward is on a $13 million expiring contract for a struggling Washington team and offers added rebounding, defensive versatility and three-level scoring. The forward is averaging a career-high 21.3 points while grabbing 7.4 boards per game this season.

Kuzma offers a secondary creator who can shoot or attack the rim off the dribble, something the Nets don’t do nearly enough. Further, his physicality and 6’9″ frame would bolster Brooklyn’s rebounding, particularly in small-ball lineups with Ben Simmons at the five.

Despite indications that Kuzma has his sights set on a new home in free agency this summer, Marc Stein reported Monday that Washington is prepared to hold onto the forward past the deadline.

“The Wizards continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kyle Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason,” Stein said. “The belief persists in various corners of the NBA map that Kuzma would prefer to relocate in the offseason but perhaps that is wishful thinking from teams that covet him.”

While the Wizards say they are prepared to keep Kuzma, they have posted the league’s sixth-worst record (18-26) and would face an extremely competitive market in unrestricted free agency this summer. Couple that with a potential trade return of multiple first-round picks and a young player and it is highly plausible that Washington could have a change of heart near the deadline.

If the Nets are high on Kuzma’s skillset, as well as their ability to retain him this offseason, they could package Philadelphia’s 2027 first and their 2028 or 2029 first with a salary filler to pique Washington’s interest.