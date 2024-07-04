No team in the MLB has been as hot as the Philadelphia Phillies this season. After two misses in the postseason the last two years—losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series and being upset by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS—the Phillies look on a mission this season.

Sitting at 57-29 currently, the Phillies have the best record in baseball, with a commanding 8.5-game lead over the usually dominant Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. Even as good as this team has been top to bottom—third in team batting average, first in team ERA—if the Phillies hope to finally get over the hump and claim their first World Series title since 2008, they will probably need reinforcements.

Around this time of year, as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches, teams will be making calls on how to improve their rosters in hopes of solidifying themselves as true contenders. The Phillies will be no different, especially if they still have to make up for the losses of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and JT Realmuto. The three sluggers are on the injured list but should be back sometime after the All-Star break.

Nonetheless, the Phillies have to start imagining what kind of trade packages they are going to offer if they want to go after rumored names like the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger and others. They'll most likely have to send off some top prospects, like the ones below.

Phillies' top prospects that could be on the trade block

The Phillies could be looking to go all-in on this season, especially after realizing how close they've been the last two years to finally capturing another World Series title. That would mean spending big, which in this case means sending some players from their farm system.

Typically, teams try to avoid trading off their top prospect unless it's just a runaway deal. For the Phillies, that's right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter, who is still just in Double-A. If they can hold onto him, there are more options to trade away.

One of those would be outfielder Justin Crawford, the team's No. 3 prospect. If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because it is. He's the son of outfielder Carl Crawford, who played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers throughout his career.

The 20-year-old lefty is currently in High-A ball, hitting .331, with 78 hits and 26 stolen bases.

Right behind him is Starlyn Caba, an 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop who signed in January of last year. Caba ranked near the top of MLB Pipeline's Top 50 international prospects, according to MLB.com. He's still just in rookie ball, but his ceiling couldn't be any higher.

A lot of selling teams are looking for some valuable upcoming pitchers to fill their system with. Probably the most notable out of the Phillies' prospects right now is right-hander Griff McGarry, the team's No. 10 overall prospect.

Drafted back in 2021 out of the University of Virginia, McGarry has had his ups and downs while in the minors. He had a combined 6.00 ERA last season, spending most of his time in Double-A. This season he's seemed to find his footing again, albeit in Triple-A. He's currently 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in 14 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched, striking out 25 and walking 15.

This is just a few prospects that the Phillies could send off to new teams. But again, depending on the asking price, there could be more.