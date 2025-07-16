Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is soon going to make a big decision. While his focus at the moment is on helping Philly win it all in the fall, it's what comes after the 2025 MLB season that is also being talked about amid the MLB All-Star break.

He made that clear with his impassioned response to a question about the MLB free agency.

“I want to win. I want to go win a World Series with this group,” Schwarber said, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

The Phillies have made three trips to the MLB postseason since Schwarber arrived in the City of Brotherly Love via a four-year, $79 million contract that he signed with the team in 2022. Schwarber knows what a World Series win tastes like, having won one with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, and he's come close to winning another with the Phillies when Philadelphia reached the Fall Classic in 2022 before losing to the Houston Astros in six games.

“We've been so close a few different years,” Schwarber continued.

“We're putting ourselves in a position to do it. We have another group to put us in a position to do it. It comes down to us playing the right baseball at the right time. We all know how hard it is to play in the postseason and to win a postseason series. The best team doesn't t always win the World Series. All that matters is playing good at the right time and doing the right things at the right time. I feel like our group has that capability like in years past. We're looking forward to it.”

Now a three-time MLB All-Star, Schwarber can be expected to attract a ton of attention in the offseason if he and the Phillies don't have a contract extension signed by then. Through the first half of the 2025 MLB regular season, the 32-year-old Schwarber is hitting .247/.378/.545 and leads the Phillies with 30 home runs and 69 RBIs. No other player on the team has more than 12 homers or 80 RBIs, thus far.

Schwarber and the Phillies entered the break on pace to reach the playoffs again, as they are atop the National League East division standings with a 55-41 record.