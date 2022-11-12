Published November 12, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

A little over a week ago, the idea that the Purdue Boilermakers would overtake Illinois in the Big Ten West seemed like little more than a pipe dream. The Fighting Illini were rolling in the division and secure in first place, while the Boilermakers were struggling.

However, that changed a week ago when Illinois was upset 23-15 by a Michigan State team that was reeling. The Spartans had just been overwhelmed by Michigan and several players were suspended following an altercation with their in-state rivals.

Nobody expected Michigan State to put up much of a fight, let alone come away with the upset.

While Illinois (7-2, 4-2) remains in first place, the Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3) are tied for second in the division. The Boilermakers have their opportunity to make a claim on the top spot, as they play at Illinois Saturday.

3. Purdue can take advantage of Illinois self-doubt

The Illini are regularly one of the bottom dwellers in the Big Ten. They rarely can put together winning records, and in the rare seasons that they assert themselves in the conference, they can’t sustain it from year to year.

While second-year head coach Bret Bielema hopes to turn that situation around, he will face a major test against the Boilermakers. If Purdue can get off to a good start against Illinois, their chances of coming away with a road victory are much better.

Michigan State stopped Illinois on five separate fourth-down plays, and that played a key role in the defeat. The Spartans scored 23 straight points after Illinois opened a 7-0 lead, and the Illini could not mount a comeback. The home team may suffer from a lack of confidence.

2. Wide receiver Charlie Jones is a big-play performer

The Boilermakers can attack with their big-play ability against the Illini.

Charlie Jones is their best offensive weapon, and he comes into this game with 83 receptions for 944 yards and 9 touchdowns. It is clear that quarterback Aidan O’Connell is going to look for him when the Boilermakers need to convert on third downs or attack downfield.

O’Connell has completed 229 of 358 passes for 2,438 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Bielema has respect for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and his offense.

“(Purdue’s) weapons, to be able to use the field, Jeff and his brother (offensive coordinator Brian Brohm) both obviously are very talented offensive minds,” Bielema said. “This year, they’ve kind of had a variety of different ways of winning games.”

1. The schedule favors Purdue

The Boilermakers have to beat Illinois in order to have any realistic chance of winning the division. If they can do that, the schedule will benefit Purdue.

After traveling to Champaign, the Boilermakers return home to face Northwestern. The Wildcats have not won a game since beating Nebraska in the opening week of the season. The Boilers close the regular season with a road game at in-state rival Indiana, another struggling team.

The Illini will face their most difficult test of the season after the Purdue game when they go to Michigan. The undefeated and third-ranked Wolverines simply have too much talent for the Illini to handle for 60 minutes. Illinois closes the season on the road against Northwestern.

Purdue will have an excellent chance to overtake Illinois if it can beat the Illini on the road.