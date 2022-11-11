Published November 11, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Purdue Boilermakers will travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Saturday afternoon Big Ten college football matchup at Memorial Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Purdue-Illinois prediction and pick.

Purdue has gone 5-4 this season, including a 3-3 record in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers have gone cold lately, losing two straight games in which they scored just 27 points combined. Head coach Jeff Brohm has been rumored for open jobs for a couple years now.

Illinois has exploded out of nowhere to a 7-2 record, including a 4-2 record in Big Ten play, though this team is coming off a surprising home loss to Michigan State. The seven wins are the most since 2011, when Illinois went 7-6. Head coach Bret Bielema went 5-7 in his first season with the team, and winning at a tough job may earn him a promotion somewhere else.

Here are the Purdue-Illinois college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Purdue-Illinois Odds

Purdue Boilermakers: +6.5 (-105)

Illinois Fighting Illini: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-112)

Under: 44.5 (-108)

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread

Sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,438 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. O’Connell has also rushed for a touchdown. Devin Mockobee leads the team with 626 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Dylan Downing is second with 284 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Purdue has totaled 1,130 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a team.

Charlie Jones has been unbelievable, leading the team with 83 catches for 944 yards and nine touchdowns. Payne Durham ranks second with 411 yards and four touchdowns. TJ Sheffield has hauled in three touchdown catches. Purdue is averaging 29.4 points and 423.6 yards of offense per game, and this offense is going to need to be on its A-game against an elite Illini defense.

Purdue’s defense has been okay, allowing 25.3 points and 355.6 yards of offense per game. Sanoussi Kane leads the team with 43 tackles, including two and a half for a loss and a sack. Jack Sullivan leads the team with four sacks, with Kydran Jenkins and Khordae Sydnor each totaling three and a half sacks. Purdue has totaled 21 sacks as a team. Cam Allen has intercepted three passes to lead the team.

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread

Tommy DeVito, a Syracuse transfer, has completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 1,882 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. DeVito is also second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Chase Brown has been an absolute force, leading the team with 1,344 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Illinois has totaled 1,733 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team.

Isaiah Williams leads the team with 61 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns. Brown is second with three receiving touchdowns. Pat Bryant and Michael Marchese have each caught two touchdowns. Illinois has averaged 24.8 points and 413.1 yards of offense per game.

Illinois’ defense has been dominant, holding opponents to 10.4 points and 232.2 yards of offense per game. Jer’Zhan Newton leads the team with 47 tackles and 12 tackles for loss and five and a half sacks. Keith Randolph Jr. and Gabe Jacas each have four sacks to rank second on the team. Illinois has totaled 26 sacks as a team. Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith are tied for the team lead with four interceptions each. Jartavius Martin is second on the team with three interceptions. Illinois has totaled 16 interceptions as a team.

Final Purdue-Illinois Prediction & Pick

Illinois’ defense is dominant, and Chase Brown can help to control a game with his rushing ability. With the rushing attack likely to chew up some clock, don’t expect a ton of points in this one as the Illini look to take full control of the Big Ten West.

Final Purdue-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -6.5 (-115), under 44.5 (-108)