3 reasons Hawks will beat Hornets in Play-In Tournament

The Atlanta Hawks are facing off with the Charlotte Hornets in the ninth versus tenth seed play-in game. Atlanta is disappointed to be in this position following their Eastern Conference Finals run last year which was highlighted by their comeback series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Even so, the Hawks have found their stride as the season progressed and still have a chance to play their way into a playoff run this year as well. Here are three reasons why the Hawks should feel confident in their chances of beating the Charolette Hornets in this play-in tournament matchup.

3. Playoff Experience

It is difficult to quantify its impact but the playoff experience that this Atlanta Hawks team possesses is a major advantage. The Hawks were ultimately bounced in the Eastern Conference Finals last year by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to this, Atlanta picked up a hard-fought first-round victory over the Knicks and a surprising series win over the 76ers in the conference semifinals.

The core of that Hawks team is still intact and has been retooled for this season. The NBA playoffs are a whole different beast than the regular season with the pace of play slowing down and each individual weakness being maximized. Having this experience and the knowledge of how to win in their back pockets, the Hawks have a big advantage over the youthful Hornets squad as the franchise has not been to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

2. Size Advantage

The Hornets are loaded with athleticism, but they lack size which could be troublesome against this Atlanta roster. The Hawks are loaded with high-flyers such as John Collins, Clint Capela, and Onyeka Okongwu who feed off lobs from Trae Young on a regular basis. The Hornets typically start Mason Plumlee at center, but he lacks the verticality to jump with these guys and the pick and roll will lead to plenty of open lobs if it is run effectively.

If Plumlee is unable to have success on the court, the Hornets will likely give Montrezl Harrell some extended minutes. Harrell is an upgrade in his verticality and shot-blocking ability, but it also is not certain that he will be able to keep with the advanced passing reads of Trae Young. This overall mismatch could result in the Hornets going small and playing Miles Bridges as the big to add some lob protection. Connecting on alley-oops is one of the Hawks’ most consistent sources of offense and it is not an area that the Hornets appear to stack up well against which should be a major concern for Charlotte.

1. Trae Young

There are few players that embrace the villain role in a successful way, but Trae Young is absolutely one of them. From shivering to the crowd at Madison Square Garden to scoring 48 points against the Bucks, the Oklahoma product has no fear for the moment and lives for center stage. You can count on Young to want the ball with the game on the line and this is an asset that should not be undervalued when building a contending team.

The showmanship he possesses should not take away from his talent as Trae Young is a budding NBA star. The 23-year-old averaged 28.4 points per game which tied for 5th in the NBA and 9.7 assists per game which was the third-most in the league. The Hawks offense counts on Young to make the reads for when to attack himself and when to unleash an array of lobs around the rim which are difficult for any team to guard.

It is interesting to get a read on this Hawks team overall. It felt as if last year was their coming out party where they put the NBA on notice, however they have slipped a great deal this season and have been unable to meet the expectations that were set for them. Even so, this is a gritty team that can be a nightmare to play against and can go toe-to-toe with any team when they are clicking. Expect the Hawks, led by Trae Young, to tap into last year’s postseason success and defeat the youthful Hornets squad in the play-in tournament.