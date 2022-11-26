Published November 26, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Houston Astros are riding high after winning the 2022 World Series. But the celebration has already ended for the most part, and the team is beginning to focus on how they can raise the World Series trophy again in 2023. The good news is that they already have a strong roster that should be among the best in baseball, regardless of what happens in free agency.

The Astros rode an incredibly deep roster to a championship last season, and while no roster is ever perfect, their’s was about as close you will see to a perfect roster. There weren’t many holes on Houston’s latest championship team, and that seems likely to be the case once again in 2023, especially if they manage to put together a strong offseason of work.

Houston will likely be in on some of the bigger name players this offseason, but they likely won’t hit on every big name target they have. Let’s take a look at three sneaky free agent targets that the Astros should take a look at this offseason, and see why they would be of use to Houston in their quest to make it back to the World Series next season.

3. Gary Sanchez

The Astros seem intent on letting Martin Maldonado continue to hang onto the starting catcher role, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need a backup catcher. Houston would ideally like to keep a hold of Christian Vazquez, who they traded for at the trade deadline, but that doesn’t seem very likely to happen given the need for starting caliber catchers throughout the league right now.

That makes Gary Sanchez a possible addition, as he would make a strong complement for Maldonado’s light-hitting, defensive mindset. Sanchez doesn’t hit for much but power these days, and it seems like his 2022 numbers (.205 BA, 16 HR, 61 RBI, .659 OPS) are becoming the norm for the all-or-nothing catcher.

Sanchez would be a good alternative to have behind Maldonado, who has managed to keep his starting spot in Houston’s lineup despite hitting below .200 over the past two seasons. Sanchez offers a more offensive-minded production, and that wouldn’t be a bad option to turn to if Maldonado struggles, making Sanchez a worthwhile player to pursue this offseason.

2. Andrew Benintendi

It’s been an odd road for Andrew Benintendi, but he finally appears to be finding his way back to normalcy after a couple of down years. Benintendi was having a strong season with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to the New York Yankees, where he dealt with a wrist injury and only played 33 games.

The Astros don’t have a ton of weaknesses, but they could probably find an upgrade for Chas McCormick in center field this offseason. Benintendi has stuck mostly to the corner outfield spots in recent seasons, but he’s a good enough fielder that he should be able to stick in center field. And with his bat finally waking up after some rough years, Houston would gladly take a guy who can hit at a .300 clip over McCormick.

Benintendi is still searching for his power stroke, and while it may ultimately never come back, he’s always been a contact hitter first, and anything in the power department would be a plus if he could continue to hit .300. Benintendi is still just 28 years old, and considering how high his ceiling is, that makes him a worthwhile target while everyone focuses on Judge.

1. J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez likely is beginning to regress, but he’s still one of the best designated hitters in the game. The Astros didn’t get a ton of production from their designated hitter spot last season, and they could completely address the position by bringing in Martinez on a cheaper two or three year deal this offseason.

Martinez took a step back for the Red Sox last season (.274 BA, 16 HR, 62 RBI, .790 OPS) but still has some worth as a strong all-around hitter. Martinez is 35, and again, he may be hitting the wall that comes with aging, but he’s a consistent option at a position where the Astros didn’t have any sort of consistency last season. That immediately makes him a worthwhile target.

This would be a homecoming of sorts for Martinez, who spent his first three seasons in the majors with the Astros. He would return and help an already deadly lineup attempt to win their second straight World Series, and he would have the most support he’s had since the Red Sox 2018 season. Martinez’s decline may be underway, but that shouldn’t stop the Astros from giving him a two-to-three year deal this offseason to man their designated hitter spot.