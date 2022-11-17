Published November 17, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Houston Astros are still enjoying their World Series victory earlier this month over the Philadelphia Phillies and aside from the traditional rings all the players typically get, a local jeweler, IceMan Nick, and rapper, Trae The Truth, wanted to gift all 60 members of the organization with another piece of bling: A $5,000 diamond encrusted pendant of the Astros logo.

Via TMZ:

The Houston Astros are receiving diamond pendants courtesy of Trae Tha Truth and Iceman Nick as a thank-you for winning the World Series. https://t.co/rIUDepfhau — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 16, 2022

Now that is a clean look. It just goes to show how appreciative the city of Houston is for the Astros bringing it home for the first time since 2017. Dusty Baker’s squad took down the Phillies in six games, with Justin Verlander finally getting his first Fall Classic win in the series after some brutal luck previously on the big stage.

The Astros were truly the best team in baseball all year long and deservingly won it all. It was also the first time in Baker’s managerial career that he’d captured a ring after 25 years of coaching. Talk about bittersweet.

Back to the jewelry. The pendants were given out to several players on Wednesday, including Jeremy Pena and Lance McCullers Jr, as you can see in the tweet. The rest of the organization will receive it at a later date through delivery. It’s only fitting that Pena was one of the first players too because he starred in the postseason, winning ALCS and World Series MVP.

If that pendant costs $5,000, one can only imagine how much the World Series rings will cost. The Astros will now go and enjoy their offseason before starting their title defense in April.