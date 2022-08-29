The Minnesota Vikings have played preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite losing both, those games were opportunities for guys to impress and make the team. Others, however, may have to face the music as a result of this year’s Vikings roster cuts.

Looking ahead, the Minnesota Vikings are hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons. After the 2021 season, the organization determined that they had to move on from general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. Former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was named the new GM, while Kevin O’Connell of the Los Angeles Rams was chosen as head coach.

With one more preseason game remaining on the schedule, the Vikings now face the task of reducing their roster to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. Given that the Vikings are being led by a new GM and coach, there may be some unexpected changes made ahead of the season-opening contest against the Green Bay Packers.

This means that cuts must be made. As such, here are a couple of Vikings roster cuts that may surprise some fans.

3. Sean Mannion

The Minnesota Vikings were forced to reduce their roster to 80 players on Tuesday, only 24 hours after trading for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens.

His arrival shakes up the QB corps in a significant way. Some think Mullens has the inside track and the support of the new administration to surpass Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond for the QB2 job behind Kirk Cousins. Others, meanwhile, believe that the Vikings’ newest quarterback will not be handed out anything.

Still, trading for Mullens sends a clear message to Mannion and Mond. The Vikings haven’t been satisfied with their performances so far.

Following the anticipation of some fans that Mond and Mannion would be released on Tuesday, both quarterbacks avoided the chopping block. They will have one more chance to shine in the Vikings’ preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on August 28.

According to a press announcement, however, the Vikings chose not to make any significant alterations at quarterback. They instead cut second-year tight end Shaun Beyer and third-year cornerback Harrison Hand. Still, Mullens’ arrival heralds a likely shift in the QB tiers. Mannion might possibly slide from QB2 to being one of the Vikings roster cuts.

🚨🚨TRADE🚨🚨 The #Vikings have added a new QB to their roster pic.twitter.com/Ip8jzpVDdV — The Viking Age (@TheVikingAge) August 22, 2022

2. Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison has maximized his three seasons with the Vikings. The former third-round pick out of Boise State in 2019 rushed for over 400 yards in each of his three seasons in Minnesota. He also got several starts when starter Dalvin Cook was injured.

Having said that, what makes Mattison a cut candidate? First, there’s the regime change. Ty Chandler, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, shined during the preseason, running for 50 yards on five runs against the Las Vegas Raiders. He could take Mattison’s spot. Keep in mind that Kene Nwangwu remains on the depth chart as well.

Then there’s the fact that Mattison is in the final year of his rookie deal. Given that, it is very feasible that the team will try to move him at some point in order to obtain value in return. If not, it would not be surprising if the Vikings released him. This is especially true given the depth they currently have in the running backs corps.

1. Kellen Mond

Moving on from Kellen Mond is one of the more surprising decisions the Vikings might make. Again, this is how significantly shaken the QB corps is with Mullens’ arrival.

Mond was taken in the third round by the Vikings last year out of Texas A&M. When Kirk Cousins dealt with COVID-19 in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, however, he received no playing time. He did not even start.

Mond has had an up-and-down preseason this summer. He completed 9-of-14 throws for 119 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Raiders. Mond then struggled in the following game against the San Francisco 49ers, completing 50% of his throws for 82 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Vikings then chose to bolster their quarterback room this week, obtaining Nick Mullens in a trade with the Raiders. Mond told the media that the team did not inform him about the Mullens deal.

Remember that Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell were not the ones who drafted Mond. It is entirely possible that they may pass on him as well. It may shock some, but Mond might eventually end up among the Vikings roster cuts. This is so the team can bring in their own developing QB in the 2023 draft.