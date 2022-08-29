The Detroit Lions wrapped up their preseason proceedings on Sunday. Their 19-9 loss wasn’t the most encouraging thing heading into the new season, but there is still plenty to be excited about.

The team has shown its personality on Hard Knocks, and its grit on the football field. There are a lot of close position battles that will give the Lions a lot to think about.

However, there isn’t a ton of time to dwell on those decisions. NFL teams must trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 pm August 30. Tough decisions will be made, and there could be a few shocking moves between now and then.

Let’s look at three areas to watch for the Lions. We’ll look at why these areas are particularly interesting, and who may make the cut on August 30.

3 things to watch for Lions ahead of NFL roster cut deadline

3) The Trenches

Let’s get the most obvious statement of the century out of the way: Aidan Hutchinson is making the team. Hutchinson could have had the worst preseason in NFL history, and he’d likely still make the team.

Thankfully, he hasn’t had a terrible preseason. In fact, his preseason has been far from terrible. The second-overall pick made a huge tackle for loss in Detroit’s first preseason game and bullied the entire Steelers interior offensive line for a sack on Sunday.

Hutchinson is not the only high-performing lineman, however. Fourth-year defensive end Austin Bryant has emerged this preseason, putting in impressive performances in camp and in the games.

“I’ve come a long way,” Bryant told The Detroit News. “I don’t think I’m a finished product yet, but I’ve come a long way from where I started. And I’m so grateful to God and I’m grateful for the people who have helped me become what I’m becoming and still in the process of being. Man, I’m just grateful for this process. That’s what’s most important is the process, not the destination.”

The defensive line, in particular, has emerged as a strength. The offensive line has also shown its mettle over the course of this preseason, as well.

The most impressive performance, perhaps, came against the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions did not play their starting offensive line. However, the team still managed to rush for 174 yards in a 27-26 win.

The Lions know they cannot keep all of these guys, on either side of the ball. However, they believe in their players, and whether they get their shot in Detroit or now, the coaching staff is pulling for them.

“This profession is all about competition and making each other better and that’s what they’re doing,” Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley said. “We’re not going to be able to keep everybody, I’ve been in those shoes too, I can relate a little bit.

“But there’s 31 other teams watching this film … if their shot happens to not be with us, it’s going to be with somebody and I hope every one of our guys lands a job.”

2) Wide Receivers

Detroit’s wide receiver position lacked true quality last season. Quintez Cephus emerged as a reliable option before getting hurt, but besides that, the group was led by a fourth-round rookie.

Amon-Ra St. Brown projects to be a star for the Lions if he keeps developing. However, there is a ton of competition at the position, which will leave some people on the outside looking in.

St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond are locks to make the roster. Jameson Williams will make the team once he’s recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in Alabama’s National Championship loss to Georgia in January.

That leaves a couple of bench spots open for aspiring receivers. The name that should be mentioned first and foremost is former lacrosse star Tom Kennedy.

Kennedy led the NFL in receiving yards during the first week of preseason with 103. The next week, he caught two touchdowns to help the Lions win their first preseason game since 2018.

And yet, there’s still a possibility he doesn’t make the team. The Lions could value Cephus’ talent over Kennedy’s production. They could value the speed of someone like Kalil Pimpleton over the former lacrosse star.

The Lions could also simply take Kennedy, and ship out Cephus. The idea of a Cephus trade is certainly nothing new. Cephus is a talented receiver who would bring back a quality return in a trade. The move also allows the Lions to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak.

Regardless of who stays and goes, the Lions depth at the receiver position looks to be a strength heading into the new season.

1) Backup QB

This is the big one every Lions fan is concerned about. To say the performances from Detroit’s backup quarterbacks have been disappointing would be an understatement.

David Blough fumbled a snap in the fourth quarter of the Lions first preseason loss, and he wasn’t overly impressive in the following two games. However, if the Lions decide to go in-house for their backup to Jared Goff, Blough likely has the edge over veteran Tim Boyle.

Head coach Dan Campbell did not reveal who won the competition following the loss to Pittsburgh. “Here’s what I would say, I think it became very clear,” Campbell said after the loss at Acrisure Stadium. “I think we got things answered and I’d leave it at that.”

If the Lions look outside the organization for someone to back up Goff, they have a few options. Perhaps the best is soon-to-be-former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion could likely find a starting gig elsewhere that he may not find in Detroit.

The Lions could look to a player they played against on Sunday: Mason Rudolph. The Oklahoma State product clearly is the odd man out in Steel City, as they seem set to go with Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.

If the Lions have aspirations of being competitive this season, it’d be wise to secure a reliable insurance policy in the case Goff goes down with injury. And that player may not be on their roster currently. Time will tell if they find that player ahead of the roster cut deadline.