3 things we need to see in Hornets training camp

Training camp is fast approaching for all NBA teams and Charlotte Hornets fans have a lot to be excited about. The Hornets have made a few nice key editions in the offseason to build off of last year. Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre, and Ish Smith will be key rotation guys as the season wanes on. They also added James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and a few other young guys via the draft that can contribute right away.

Giving all the returning talent and the new options, here are three things we need to see in Hornets training camp.

LaMelo Ball’s 3-point shooting

LaMelo Ball had a superb rookie campaign. He led all rookies in assists, was second in scoring, and capped it off with the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

However, the wrist injury he suffered midseason affected his shooting stroke from deep. He started out shooting a little above 50 percent in December but was shooting under 25 percent in May. It shouldn’t be too alarming, but there are a few questions about his wrist injury hindering his jumper. We have seen Ball splashing jumpers in the offseason runs all over social media so that’s a positive in the right direction that the injury perhaps isn’t affecting him any longer.

There is a concern about the dip in shooting percentages though. He attempted more three’s a game once he was named a starter, but Ball needs to be able to convert at least at a 35 percent clip for him to be deemed a viable threat. In scrimmages against one another, Ball is sure to find his stroke and will be ready to make waves from deep this season.

Filling the Holes

Devontae’ Graham, Cody Zeller, and Malik Monk are all playing for a different organization this season. All three guys were key rotation players, as well as fan favorites. Fortunately, the Hornets have done a fantastic job adding pieces that should be able to produce at the same level, or better.

Ish Smith might not be the three-point shooter that Graham is, but he’s a good defender and scrappy playmaker. Mason Plumlee is a more mobile Cody Zeller in some cases and he is a better passer for sure. Coach Borrego should feel more at ease having Plumlee because he will be all over the court on both sides of the ball.

Kelly Oubre will take Malik Monk’s role of being the wildcard for the Hornets this year. Monk could come into games and put up quick points and Oubre is capable of doing the same. Despite a slow start to last season with the Golden State Warriors, he is sure to produce at a high level. The Hornets will need his scoring punch off the bench this season with all those guys that they lost in the offseason. It all starts in camp to see how these guys fit in this new scheme.

The Fit

The core of the team is still intact, but watching the chemistry get built is the most important thing to watch this training camp. All these new pieces will have to be incorporated into the system. Training camp is going to be a big evaluation period for everyone. The new pieces will have to see how they fit around the core pieces like Ball and Terry Rozier. Things should be easy because of all the veterans on the roster. The rookies that were scooped up in the draft shouldn’t have too many problems fitting in around those veterans, but it’s not a guarantee.

Meshing should be an easy task for everyone on the roster. Rozier stepped up as a leader and brought everyone out to a workout in Miami this summer. It wasn’t organized by team officials. He didn’t have to do that, but he wanted to get everyone together and grow. Michael Jordan even showed up to watch some of those runs in Miami.

Walking into training camp should feel just like those runs in Miami. This NBA season is set to be one of the best in recent memory for the Hornets if things go according to plan. Of course, there are the top-tier teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, but the younger, scrappy teams will be a lot of fun to watch. The Hornets fall in that category.

LaMelo Ball should take big steps in year two, Rozier is following up on his best season as a pro, and the rest of the roster is set to impress this year. Training camp is just the first domino to get past.