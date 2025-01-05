The Portland Trail Blazers began the 2024-25 NBA season with modest aspirations, a youthful roster, and the ambition to rebuild toward a brighter future. However, the team’s ongoing struggles underscore an urgent need for reinforcements that align with their long-term goals. With a disappointing 12-22 record, Portland is faced with a pressing question: who should they target to strengthen their roster and ensure their rebuild is both effective and impactful?

Question Marks

As the 2025 NBA trade deadline nears, the Blazers could be among the more active teams in the market. With just over a month to orchestrate moves, all indications point to the Blazers taking action. With Damian Lillard’s departure now firmly in the rearview mirror following 2023’s blockbuster trade, the Blazers have shifted their focus toward crafting a new identity. To advance their rebuild, Portland must remain proactive in the trade market. They need to target players who can complement their current core while addressing critical areas of need.

Much of the speculation surrounding Portland will center on players they might part with. These include Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, and Robert Williams III. However, the Blazers also need immediate help. Relying solely on speculative future draft picks won’t suffice. The addition of young, promising, and talented players is a must to invigorate Portland’s locker room.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Portland Trail Blazers must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

The Orlando Magic’s deep backcourt makes Jalen Suggs an intriguing trade option for the Blazers. The former No. 5 overall pick has struggled to find a consistent role within Orlando’s crowded guard rotation. However, Suggs possesses the defensive intensity and athleticism that Portland sorely lacks.

At 24 years old and in the final year of his rookie contract, Suggs is set to begin a five-year, $150 million extension next season. This keeps him under team control until the 2030-31 campaign. Sure, this commitment ensures long-term stability. However, it also positions him as a valuable trade asset as he approaches his prime years. Suggs’ potential to develop further makes him a strong candidate for Portland as they build toward the future.

Currently, Suggs is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. Despite the Magic’s injury-plagued season, he has been a key contributor. This showcases his value as both a scorer and defender. However, a recent non-contact injury, which required him to leave the court in a wheelchair, raises concerns about his immediate availability. Yesm, his absence might open opportunities for others in Orlando’s rotation. That said, it could also prompt the Magic to consider trade scenarios.

Jarace Walker

At just 21 years old, Jarace Walker presents an exciting option for Portland as a potential power forward of the future. Remember that Jerami Grant could potentially move at the trade deadline. As such, Walker’s blend of outside shooting and defensive versatility makes him a natural fit for the Blazers’ needs.

The Blazers should actively pursue Walker. He aligns perfectly with their timeline and their need for wing depth. Despite limited playing time, Walker has demonstrated flashes of brilliance as a 3-and-D player. Indiana’s crowded frontcourt, which features Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin, makes him more accessible in trade discussions.

Adding Walker to Portland’s roster would bolster their defensive capabilities while providing valuable floor spacing. Pairing him with young, defensive-minded wings like Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara would give the Blazers a core of elite role players capable of anchoring their rebuild. Sure, Walker may not yet be an All-Star. Still, his upside as a foundational piece is undeniable.

Ousmane Dieng

Ousmane Dieng is still only 21 years old. He is another high-upside prospect the Blazers should target. Despite entering his third season, Dieng has struggled to secure meaningful minutes in Oklahoma City’s loaded rotation. His current role hampers his development. This makes him a candidate for a change of scenery.

Dieng’s frame offers tremendous defensive potential, but his offensive game remains a work in progress. His career three-point percentage of 27.5 percent is a significant drawback for a Blazers team that urgently needs more reliable shooting. However, with more playing time and focused development in Portland, Dieng could grow into a versatile forward capable of contributing on both ends of the floor.

The Thunder’s depth in the frontcourt makes Dieng an expendable piece. As such, the Blazers could acquire him at a reasonable cost. Yes, he remains a project. However, his potential to thrive in a larger role aligns with Portland’s rebuilding strategy. By taking a chance on Dieng, the Blazers would be investing in a player with the tools to become a key piece of their future core.

Looking ahead

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at a crossroads, needing to balance immediate development with long-term aspirations. By targeting players like Jalen Suggs, Jarace Walker, and Ousmane Dieng, the Blazers have a chance to reinforce their roster with youthful talent that complements their existing core. Each of these players presents unique opportunities to address Portland’s pressing needs while building a foundation for sustained success. Whether through bold moves or calculated risks, the trade market offers the Blazers a pathway to accelerate their rebuild and give their fanbase hope for a brighter future.