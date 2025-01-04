The Orlando Magic have shown fantastic perseverance this season, but they may now be forced to dig even deeper after the latest injury news. Jalen Suggs suffered a back injury during the second quarter of Friday's road game against the Toronto Raptors, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. He struggled to stand and was subsequently taken off the court in a wheelchair, via FanDuel.

Beyond what this unfortunate situation might mean for the Magic from a basketball standpoint, it is crushing to see the 23-year-old guard go down after all the work he has put in to elevate his game. Thoughts and prayers are with Suggs. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to back spasms, per the team.

Magic have been leaning more on Jalen Suggs this season

Suggs is sometimes underrated because of the star offensive roles Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner consistently assume for Orlando. The 2024 All-Defensive Second-Team selection is essential on both ends of the floor, though. He can slow an opposing squad's momentum by clamping down on their top player or spur the offense with his capable playmaking skills. Suggs' value is even more pronounced with Banchero and Wagner sidelined.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was posting 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game before Friday night's matchup. His shooting numbers leave room for improvement– 41.2 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from behind the 3-point line– but Suggs was arguably the last healthy franchise pillar the Magic had at their disposal. Hopefully, his back issues do not linger.

Spasms are unpredictable, though. Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley has brilliantly instilled a fearless mentality within his team, but the next-man-up philosophy can only carry the Magic so far. They have lost three of their last four games but are cruising toward a victory in Toronto. Despite the avalanche of injuries that has engulfed the organization, Orlando sits in fourth place in the East at 20-15.

The Magic will finish off the Raptors without Jalen Suggs and then seek an update on the well-being of their teammate. Fans join them in waiting for more information to come out.