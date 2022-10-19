4 best trades Packers must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

After three straight 13-win seasons, the Green Bay Packers are just 2-4 heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The biggest reason for this is that Aaron Rodgers’ offense is a mess. The back-to-back MVP quarterback hasn’t thrown for more than 255 yards in a game, and none of his wide receivers have crested the 300-yard mark for the season yet. Add to that rookie WR Christian Watson is out injured for the foreseeable future, and free-agent signing Sammy Watkins has already missed four games, and you can see the Packers’ biggest issue. The team needs wideouts, and the 2022 NFL trade deadline on November 1 is one of the last chances the team will have to get one. With that in mind, here are four potential Packers trade deadline targets.

4. Denzel Mims, New York Jets

The Packers trade deadline targets will all be wide receivers on this list. Yes, the team has weaknesses on the offensive line and could use an elite pass-rusher, but that won’t be the franchise’s focus leading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Receiver is priority No. 1, so we’ll start with a realistic, but not all that appealing choice in New York Jets WR Denzel Mims. The third-year wideout was a second-round pick in 2020 and had two rough seasons for the Jets with even rougher quarterback play.

In 20 games, Mims has just 67 targets, 31 catches, and 490 yards. He’s yet to score his first NFL regular season touchdown.

This season, the 25-year-old has been a healthy scratch in the Jets’ first six games, and both parties want a trade. However, New York reportedly wants a fourth-round pick for him, per Sports Illustrated, which is quite high for his production.

If the Jets drop their asking price to a sixth- or seventh-rounder, just to get Mims out of town, it may be worth it for the Packers to make that trade in order to see if a change of scenery will do him good.

3. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Moving up the desirable receivers list for a possible Packers trade, we come to New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots ahead of the 2021 season and promptly became the team’s second-leading pass-catcher last year with 55 grabs for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Wow, Kendrick Bourne. 99-yard touchdown drive for the Patriotspic.twitter.com/IlSLaPnrLS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2021

This season, Bourne has dropped to fourth on the team in receiving yards with just 14 targets, 11 catches, 156 yards, and no touchdowns.

We all know that Bill Belichick likes to trade players who he thinks are close to the end, so there is a buyer-beware element to taking on Bourne. However, for the right price, Bourne would give Rodgers a veteran WR who has had success in the NFL, and that’s better than most of the names on Green Bay’s depth chart right now.

2. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

As the Carolina Panthers’ fire sale commences, WR D.J. Moore could be on the menu for potential suitors.

Moore is one of the most underrated star receivers in the NFL right now. Playing in relative obscurity in Carolina with quarterbacks like Cam Newton, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield, most NFL fans probably don’t realize he’s had back-to-back-to-back 1,100-plus-yard seasons.

In the previous three seasons, Moore has racked up an impressive 246 catches for 3,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. And he’s a surprisingly young NFL veteran at just 25.

Taking on Moore would probably cost the most of anyone on this list, though. His cap hit is only $6.1 million this season, but it jumps to $25 million next season before the out I the contract in 2024. Plus, the Panthers would likely want a Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams-like deal for him involving multiple draft picks.

The price is high, but a Packers trade for Moore at the NFL trade deadline could supercharge Aaron Rodgers’ offense.

1. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

The best Packers trade deadline target in 2022 is Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool. The 2020 second-round pick is on the verge of becoming a star in the NFL but just doesn’t seem to be a fit in Pittsburgh with Mike Tomlin.

In two-plus seasons, he’s already racked up 144 receptions for 1,958 yards and 12 touchdowns. And at 6-foot-4, 238-pounds with blazing speed and incredible jumping ability, Chase Claypool certainly looks like a future WR1 in the league.

It will cost a good draft pick to go get the former Notre Dame wideout. However, he makes next to nothing this season and next, and the Packers can exercise his fifth-year option in 2024 as well to keep him under contractual control without breaking the bank.

For the combination of skill and value, the 24-year-old Claypool is the best Packers trade target heading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline.