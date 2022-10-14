Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting down Watson for an extended period of time is “on the table.”

Watson has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been on and off the field this year. He has not practiced this week and appears unlikely to suit up against the New York Jets Sunday.

For our Packers-Jets preview and full Week 6 predictions, listen below:

The Packers drafted Christian Watson with their second round pick (pick no. 34) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has yet to make much of a difference offensively. Watson has just seven catches for 52 yards. He does however have a rushing touchdown. Things certainly did not start well for the rookie receiver. On the first play of the season, he dropped a wide open, deep touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Since that point, it’s been difficult for Rodgers to trust him in the passing game. Watson’s fellow rookie, Romeo Doubs, has done a much better job. Doubs has 22 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. But even he has seemed on a different page than Rodgers at times. That has left Rodgers relying on Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard more than you would like.

Green Bay’s ground game has also not been nearly as effective as expected. AJ Dillon has struggled rushing for just 245 yards this season. If Watson misses extended time, he might not make any difference at all for the Packers this year.