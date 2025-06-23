Rasul Douglas, ex-cornerback of the Green Bay Packers, might have just shut the door on any hopes of returning to the team. After a fan on social media floated the idea of a reunion following the release of cornerback Jaire Alexander, Douglas responded with a short but revealing comment: “Don’t think that will happen, buddy.” This sparked chatter that a comeback isn’t in the cards.

During his three seasons with the Packers, Douglas played in 36 games, snagging 10 interceptions while establishing himself as a reliable figure in the secondary. However, midway through the 2023 season, Green Bay traded him, along with a 2024 fifth-round pick, to Buffalo in exchange for a third-round pick. Although the trade was presented as a reaction to a strong offer from the Bills, Douglas had already made his mark as a vital part of the Packers’ defense.

Since his contract with Buffalo expired in March, the 30-year-old cornerback has been without a team. While his experience could be a boon for any secondary, he remains a free agent as teams assess their roster needs ahead of training camp. Last season, Douglas started 15 games for Buffalo but faced challenges in coverage, allowing a completion rate of over 72% and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Green Bay has started to reshape its secondary. With Alexander gone, the Packers brought in Nate Hobbs through free agency and still have Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine on the roster. However, this group is relatively young, and some fans have expressed concerns about the absence of veteran leadership. The team, though, hasn’t shown any interest in bringing Douglas back.

Even if injuries or performance issues arise, history suggests that the Packers rarely re-sign players once they’ve moved on. This trend, coupled with Douglas’ recent remarks, indicates that his time in Green Bay has likely come to an end, leaving both sides to look forward to new beginnings.