Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton might be experimenting at cornerback, but he refuses to compare himself to Travis Hunter. While the third-year wideout sees the positional comparison, he does not believe he is on the same level as the Jacksonville Jaguars' star rookie.

Melton acknowledged that taking snaps at receiver and cornerback would immediately draw Hunter-related comments, but he sees the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner as a “different athlete.” Melton does not wish to compare himself to the former Colorado star, praising Hunter's decorated career.

“Travis is a different athlete, as everybody knows,” Melton said, via The Athletic. “He's a Heisman Trophy winner, won a lot of awards. I'm not going to compare myself to somebody that's done that, but what I will say is I like to run for days.”

The Packers started using Melton at cornerback in OTAs, raising several eyebrows in the process. Melton has been adamant since accepting his new role that he wants to play both positions and not switch to defense full-time.

Despite not playing cornerback since high school, Melton is a key piece on the Packers' special teams. He appeared in 32 percent of Green Bay's special teams plays in 2024, notching three tackles as a gunner on punt plays.

Bo Melton joins Packers' questionable cornerback room

Melton's sudden addition to the Packers' defensive back room is an attempt to address a glaring roster hole. After releasing Jaire Alexander, Green Bay is concerningly thin at cornerback. The team also lost starter Eric Stokes in free agency and failed to take a replacement early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Packers signed Nate Hobbs in free agency and took Micah Robinson in the seventh round. Hobbs has 38 career starts but is almost exclusively a nickelback, a position already filled by Keisean Nixon. Neither Hobbs nor Nixon has shown an ability to be as effective on the outside.

Alexander's release leaves Carrington Valentine, Kamal Hadden and Robinson as the top remaining outside cornerbacks. Green Bay still has time to add reinforcements, but the lack of depth at the position is highly concerning.

Melton's semi-conversion is also likely a product of the team's loaded receiver room. The Packers added Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first three rounds of the draft, in addition to returning their top eight pass-catchers from 2024. Without potentially adding additional value as a cornerback, Melton would be one of the team's top cut candidates.