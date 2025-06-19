The right tackle of the Green Bay Packers, Zach Tom, has stepped up as one of the team’s most dependable offensive linemen since he took on the starting position. Now that he’s heading into his fourth NFL season, the former fourth-round pick is eligible for a contract extension—and the Packers are already taking steps to secure his future.

General manager Brian Gutekunst shared with Cheesehead TV that the team has been having “healthy conversations” with Tom about a new deal. He noted that while negotiations like these can take some time, he’s optimistic about reaching an agreement.

“He’s been a really good player for us since he arrived, has done everything right by us, and we’d like to make that happen,” he mentioned.

Spotrac estimates that Tom’s potential extension could be around four years and $86.71 million, averaging about $21.7 million per season. As his value continues to climb, locking him in early could provide the team with long-term cap flexibility. Both sides are in talks, but there’s no confirmed timeline yet.

Tom’s performance in 2024 only strengthened the team’s interest. He allowed just 24 total pressures throughout the season and ranked third among right tackles in All-Pro voting, coming in behind Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles. His reliability has made him a crucial part of Green Bay’s protection unit.

Tom isn’t the only lineman facing a contract year. Left tackle Rasheed Walker and right guard Sean Rhyan are also in the final year of their rookie deals. The Packers are making some smart moves by bringing in linemen Jordan Morgan (first round, 2024) and Anthony Belton (second round, 2025) to bolster their roster. With these top draft picks, they’re not just aiming to enhance their lineup for the present but also to secure their future. Both players have the versatility to play either guard or tackle, which adds some much-needed depth to the team.